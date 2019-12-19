Like many newer suburban developments, Eagan, Minn. is woven with curvy streets and cul de sacs. The homes are large, the lots are not, and an out-of-towner could become turned around easily navigating avenues with names such as Pine Cone Trail and Rose Court.
Like Dorothy Gale’s house plopped down in the land of Oz, Holz Farm seems as it fell out of the sky in the middle of a city – even though Holz Farm was settled in the 1870s. All that remains of the original 220 acres is a playground, a ball field, and Otto and Ella Holz’s homestead.
The big farmhouse, built in 1911, stands grandly on the property’s highest point overlooking a small lake. A barn, chicken coop and assorted outbuildings still remain. Like many farms from that era, the red barn was the center of the action. For many years, Otto and Ella made their living with cows.
“We recently found a milk check from 1929 in a pile of stuff,” said Don Holz, a nephew of Otto and Ella. “It was from the Twin Cities Milk Association in St. Paul.”
Don said Otto never kept a lot of cows. He grew enough corn and hay to keep them fed and the remaining land was pasture. When Otto’s milk buyer stopped collecting the milk in cans, Otto sold off most of the herd rather than invest in a bulk milk tank.
“He kept a few cows and sold the cream,” Don said. “He kept those cows until 1972 when he sold the pasture north of Cliff Road.”
“The cows were about done when I moved in in 1968,” said Dave Foresman, who lived across the field from Otto and Ella. “He’d graze the cows across Cliff Road which was still a gravel road then. He’d move them in the morning and at night.”
“Otto did everything the hard way,” Foresman went on to say. “He hand-cut 40 acres of corn. The cut hay was stored in the barn loose. A pully system lifted the hay up by rope which was pulled by a tractor. Otto did a fair amount of mink and fox trapping in the 1940s to help with the milk check.”
With climbing property taxes, the Holzes began to sell off acreage. Otto kept about 10 cows and some chickens, selling the cream and eggs on a route in West St. Paul and Mendota.
“They were set in their ways and rarely left the land — except for the egg and milk route,” said Foresman. “Otto asked me to help him get a new car in 1972, but we couldn’t find one with a manual transmission. He had to buy an automatic.” Foresman chuckled. “He never drove it. The car sat in the garage for four or five years before he finally sold it. He found a used car with a manual transmission.”
Foresman said Otto and Ella lived on the farm until Otto passed away in 1993. Two weeks after Otto died, a nephew found Ella dead on the kitchen floor.
The city of Eagan purchased what was left of the Holz farm in 1995 — about the same time the housing boom began in the area. A group of area citizens pushed to maintain the historic significance of the farm and formed Friends of the Farm, a non-profit land stewardship organization dedicated to telling the story of farm life at Holz Farm.
The non-profit organization held its first public event in 1996 and today conducts a handful of special events at the farm – recently an “Old-fashioned Holiday” on Dec. 8. The Friends also provide educational and cultural programs for children — including camps in July and August.
“The city has really taken good care of (the farm),” said Don Holz who is a member of the Friends organization. “They put cedar shingles on the house and barn — which is what they would have originally had. They recently replaced the floor in the hay loft.”
“We have a nice collaboration between the two groups (city and Friends),” said Andrew Pimental of the Eagan Parks Department. “The Friends provide volunteers to help maintain the farm. The barn was repainted last summer.”
Anyone interested in becoming involved in the Friends of the Farm group can contact Eagan Parks and Recreation at (651) 675-5500. Because the Holz farm is a city park, Pimental said it is open to the public during park hours. Access to the buildings is only available during special events when volunteers are present.
A Walking Tour of Holz Farm booklet has been developed for those that want to learn more about each of the buildings on the property as well as the history of Holz Farm.
