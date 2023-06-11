We were in the checkout line after doing our weekly grocery shopping when my husband noticed the woman standing behind us was holding a mere gallon of milk as opposed to our (typical) overflowing cart of essentials including cat treats, ice cream and bath salts.
“Why don’t you go ahead of us?” Mark suggested to the woman.
“I couldn’t,” the woman replied.
“Go ahead,” I urged. “We’re not in a hurry.”
The woman moved ahead of us and thanked us when she was done.
“They don’t make people like you anymore,” she said. “You’re wonderful.”
Mark and I laughed at that notion because we both know for a fact that we aren’t wonderful. Not even close (although it was nice to hear).
How are we not wonderful? Let me count the ways. Well, there’s the complaining thing. Both of us tend to gripe quite a bit about everything from the heat index to how often other people mow — or don’t mow — their lawns. We grumble about being overworked and underappreciated, the price of stamps, and how demanding our siblings can be.
And one of us (ahem, coughed the guilty party) still brings up that time her parents forgot her eighteenth birthday. This is an especially popular topic the week before this individual’s next birthday.
A truly wonderful person, especially a person who celebrated their eighteenth birthday four decades ago plus change, would say, “Maybe, just maybe, my parents had other things on their minds that year. Perhaps I should get over it already.”
Further proof: I have been known to hide the last chocolate chip cookie to pack in my lunch bag instead of letting someone else in the house have it. Ditto for the last can of diet soda and I rarely let anyone else pick what TV show we’re going to watch or what music we’re going to listen to on road trips.
Mark is no saint either and often claims faux social engagements to avoid the real deal and HE hides the last can of beer so no one else gets it.
Then there’s the fact that our youngest son refuses to watch movies with us because we’re so irritating.
“Ha! See that car? That is a 1974 Nova, and this movie is supposed to be taking place in 1967,” one of us will smugly comment.
Followed by: “No one said, ‘Wait. What?’ back then. We didn’t talk that way. We talked correctly.”
This is when our son leaves the room to get away from his know-it-all parents which was our game plan all along since then we get control of the remote back.
To be fair, we gripe and whine and act smug mostly in the privacy of our own home, but such behavior won’t nominate either of us for any Wonderful Human Being of the Year awards.
Yes, we’re pretty good when it comes to letting people step in front of us in line at the grocery store. We also score points for doing things like feeding cats for vacationing friends and lending a hand to co-workers with big projects. We are decent listeners and fairly generous with everything but chocolate chip cookies, but no, not wonderful.
However, one thing I am 100% positive about is that they do still make people like us. Actually, people better than us.
People who volunteer in homeless shelters and raise money to combat diseases and walk animals for the humane society every Saturday afternoon. People who read for the vision impaired, walk to beat Alzheimer’s, and keep scholarship funds afloat.
I’m glad there are people like that. I’d like to BE a person like that and maybe someday, if I live long enough, I’ll get a little closer.
But if in the end what we’re chiefly known for was letting people go ahead of us in the grocery store line, that’s fine. Just as long as the last chocolate chip cookie ends up you know where and all birthdays for everyone in the household are duly celebrated.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
