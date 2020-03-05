If you’re like me — old, lazy, overweight, best days behind him — you no doubt love nothing more than coming home from work, curling up on the couch and spending 90 minutes trying to decide what to watch on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime.
You then spend the next 90 minutes watching whatever you chose, and the next 90 wondering if you should just pack it in early, hit the hay and wake up fresh and ready for the next day which will invariably end with 90 minutes of scrolling through Netflix options again, and the cycle of mediocrity continues.
(Also, before I get to my point, LOL, does anyone else feel a slight sense of dread when launching their Netlfix app? Good lord, the choices! How can anyone be expected to make an intelligent decision given all those options? It’s criminal that Netflix gives you a bajillion options, all with slick trailers and clever packaging, but tells you really nothing about the shows. It’s also criminal that, if you pause for more than 1 second on a title, the app just starts playing a snippet of the show! First-world problem, for sure. But I digress.)
I’ve made two very poor Netflix decisions lately. And when I say “poor” I mean the shows themselves were outstanding, but the way they made me feel was, well, the opposite of outstanding.
Have you seen “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” yet? If not, DON’T. It’s the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever seen. Hard. To. Watch. If tales of extreme child abuse trigger you, you’ll want to avoid this one. You’ll lament being a member of the species that could put a child through such a crushing gauntlet of torture. Unspeakable things happen to a beautiful, kind child.
Does the documentary shine a light on the tragic failings of a system designed to protect children? Sure. Do we all need to hear that message? Absolutely. Does that make sitting through six episodes any easier? Heck no.
I remember thinking, “Man, I can't wait to finish this documentary so I can be done with it.”
The second Netflix-viewing mistake I made is watching “Pandemic.” Jeepers. You guys, we’re goners. It’s only a matter of time. Put forks in all of us. When the next pandemic hits — and it will most certainly hit — many of us will be dead because, let’s face it folks, America isn’t exactly populated by a bunch of Einsteins.
We may already be in it. Corona virus is just getting started. People are dying. Face masks are everywhere. And in case you need any proof this thing is for real, know this: They're canceling sporting events. Gasp!
“Pandemic” explains in great detail how deadly viruses spread. It follows the stories of some of the heroes who are tracking viruses and others who are trying to develop a universal vaccine. We get to meet home-school anti-vaxxer moms standing on principle as they champion their right to endanger other people's children, and indigent Central Americans who happily accept flu shots because they understand viruses can be deadly and can quickly spread and the only intelligent response to a viral threat is inoculation.
When the next true pandemic strikes, it will be the U.S. that contributes most to the global toll it will take. Why? Because we’re dumb. Collectively, as a people, we’re just dumb.
Have we created and done great things here? One-hundred percent. Ernest Hemingway, Michael Jordan, Meryl Streep, Rosa Parks, Sitting Bull, Frank Lloyd Wright, Jackson Pollock, Serena Williams, Bruce Springsteen, Bill Gates, Alexander Hamilton — all Americans, all of whom did extraordinary things.
But let’s look at some evidence on the other side, shall we?
According to a University of Pennsylvania Annenberg Public Policy Center poll conducted in 2018, 37% of those asked couldn’t name a single “right” mentioned in the Bill of Rights. Just 26% could name all three branches of government, and 33% couldn’t name a single branch.
In a 2017 YouGov survey, 51% of Republicans said they believed Barack Obama was born in Kenya. Several years ago, Fairleigh Dickinson conducted a survey that found viewers of FOX News were less informed than people who watched no news at all. And as of January, our president has made more than 16,000 false or misleading claims, and still has the overwhelming support of his base.
So, regarding our impending demise, this is what we’re up against. We’re a nation of people that laughs at intelligence. We ignore science when it's convenient or might upset our comfortable routine. We celebrate the beefy lineman while the future rocket scientist gets a “swirly” in the boys room.
We think news comes from Facebook. We recirculate scathing memes and click-bait headlines without checking to see if they're even true. We fight with people in comment sections just to score points, not to understand each other. And we’ve got a president who routinely tells people not to believe anything the press publishes.
What’s going to happen when our lives literally depend on trusting the media about the next pandemic? Aw jeez.
The researchers in “Pandemic” are super impressive. They’re trying to scrape together funding for a universal vaccine. Turns out the government is also working on a universal vaccine.
Let’s hope one of them figures it out soon.
If not, I’m prepared to ride out the rest of our time here on earth with a steady diet of “The Office” reruns and true crime documentaries. Got plenty of Girl Scout cookies to get me through a few months.
Robb Murray, who gets a flu shot every year, can be reached at 507.344.6386 or rmurray@mankatofreepress.com. Follow Robb on Twitter @FreePressRobb.
