Let’s clear one thing up right away. If there were any doubters out there, any naysayers skeptical about this working out, any Debbie Downers thinking it’ll never be as good as the old way, be advised: The Mankato Lancers are going to be just fine.
If you’ve been following along, you known the Mankato Area 77 Lancers Marching Band — a Mankato Community Education activity for middle and high school students that used to compete with other bands in summer parades — is a thing of the past.
In its place is the Mankato Lancers, a group now funded directly by Mankato Area Public Schools. This new iteration will still play music, march and try to dazzle with precision, creativity and artistic expression. But instead of doing it for parade audiences around the region, they’ll do it on football fields.
Mankato Lancers is the result of a transition into the kind of showmanship more commonly associated with competitive marching bands, or what the elite circuits call drum and bugle corps. If you’ve ever been to the Thunder of Drums, you’ve seen it.
This puts the organization more in line with high school-based programs around the state. In fact, the group has already participated in its first competition. Out of 10 teams, Mankato Lancers placed sixth. While Director Brady Krusemark insists they’re not really concerned about scores, he said he and the students were very pleased with the result.
“We had no idea what to expect,” Krusemark said. “We had to perform first because we’re new, which comes with a bit of a disadvantage competitively. But that’s OK. We try not to get too hung up on the scores. We just try to focus on what we have control over, which is our own performance. But obviously it feels great to be validated in that way.”
That first competition, which took place last weekend, was one of three the group will take part in this year. For student Perry Clifton, it came with a sense of exhilaration.
“That was quite an experience. I didn’t really know how to feel about it in the moment. But when we went out for awards, and they were announcing us, we were right in the middle of the pack. And I was like, ‘Well, it’s finally happening. We’re already prevalent in everybody’s minds,’” Clifton said. “I think we definitely set the tone for the night, and it was really cool to just finally be amongst all the other fall bands.”
Sixty-five students from Mankato East and Mankato West high schools make up the group. New Mankato East band teacher Nicholas Liebel is assistant director. The rest of the staff is made up of former Lancers and staff from the previous Lancers regime.
Krusemark said one of the challenges involved in this transition is that, under the old version, just about everything took place in summer and didn’t interfere, for the most part, with other activities such as sports.
But now, marching band season falls right in the middle of the busiest time of the school year, and adjustments have to be made. Case in point, this week at Mankato East, under the bright lights of Wolverton Field, the band held rehearsal from 8-9:30 p.m., long after other activities were done. They’ve made accommodations for athletes and students involved in other pursuits. It’s the new reality for Mankato students who wish to participate in marching band.
“We always say band kids are the busiest kids in school,” Krusemark said.
Ellie Wendinger, a senior at West, has been a Lancer for five years. When the change to a different kind of Lancers experience was announced, she’d already had a taste of what the new way felt like.
“I actually wasn’t that worried because I did (Minnesota State University’s marching band) Maverick Machine, so coming here got me a little more excited to see what we could actually do,” Wendinger said.
In addition to the major, obvious change, there have been other changes. For instance, they’ve gotten rid of “spat camp,” the grueling, cram-session week necessitated by a brief but packed summer schedule. Wendinger says this year’s spat camp was much less intense, which was nice.
“It wasn’t so serious, it was kind of laid back,” she said.
She recommends anyone curious about joining to witness the group in action.
“Come out and see,” she said. “When my brother joined, my mom told him, ‘Just give it a try,’ and he ended up falling in love with it, and me watching him fall in love with it just pushed it along further for me.”
Landon Willaert, a junior at East, said going from old to new Lancers has been challenging. He started in 2019 with a large group of students. COVID, as well as the transition, saw the number of students drop a bit. But he said it seems like something good is building here.
“We’re starting up again and there’s exciting new energy in the building,” he said.
The theme of this year’s show is “Our Town,” a theme that speaks to the East-West nature of Mankato Lancers. While there remains a healthy rivalry in between the schools, this joint venture reminds us that, despite those divisions, it’s still one community.
This has also been a transition period for the school district. Adding a new program, one with specific and not insignificant financial needs, isn’t without stress. But Krusemark said the district has been supportive, and the group has had everything it needed for this year.
“Everyone’s been so flexible and just willing to jump in and do what they’re asked to do,” Krusemark said. “Their reaction has been great.”
