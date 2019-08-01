I live just a few blocks from Spring Lake Park in North Mankato. I’ve watched my son play baseball on its ball diamonds and pull sunnies from the lake. I watched my daughter run screaming from the edge of the lake as a snapping turtle emerged from the water at the end of her fishing line. I’ve walked dogs there. Run laps.
And yes, when the kids were little, getting a season pass for the Spring Lake Park Swimming Facility was a no-brainer. It was, like, $32 for a family pass. The day school got out in June, they’d basically leave Monroe Elementary and set up temporary headquarters at the pool. With its sandy bottom (that hurt your feet), ring of beach-like sand around water’s edge, a fully stocked fridge with frozen Snickers bars in the concession stand … it was a good time.
But it wasn’t a great time. But I guess that’s all kind of relative.
Some have complained about the city of North Mankato “wasting” $3 million on a swimming pool. Could those millions have gone to fixing potholes instead? Sure. But that argument, to me, is a silly one. I’ll explain why in a minute.
First, I want to take a minute and do my usual “back in my day” routine about where I used to swim.
I grew up lower class. I told myself all along we were middle class. But if I’m being honest as I look back on my upbringing, my parents’ incomes, my house, my neighborhood, the fact that we couldn’t even afford a garage, never took family vacations … Sorry childhood me, but we were lower class. Which is fine! I was raised by happy parents who loved me. When you’ve got that, what else really matters?
When it comes to pools, well, I grew up on the East Side of St. Paul. The only “pool” we knew was the public beach at Lake Phalen. As far as public beaches go, it was a pretty good one. It was less than a mile away, an easy trip on my Fuji bike with the black mag wheels and handlebar grips that curled up around my palms so that, you know, as I violently pedaled down the block my hands wouldn’t accidentally slip off the handlebars and cause me to crash into Mrs. Wilson’s grapevine-lined fence, or the silver garbage cans that lined the alley (those garbage cans, by the way, made great goal posts for street hockey games, but they’re not that much fun to crash into — just trust a guy on that one).
Lake Phalen beach was a wonderland. Somebody always had Peter Frampton or Foghat playing on a boombox. Summers seemed to last forever and end too soon, seemingly simultaneously. And it was a gathering place that brought gangs of kids from surrounding neighborhoods together. There was that certain girl you’d heard about ... looked like the rumors were true. Or the dude from across town who supposedly could get weed for anyone ... So dangerous. It was a place where just listening to a group of older guys talk for five minutes could teach you lessons about life and offer tips about how to properly curse.
I still remember being there with the boys one day when we were speaking in frequent expletives and curse words, just cursing for the sake of cursing because we were at the beach and nowhere near our parents so, you know, why not?
The 12-year-old mind is a cesspool of illogical urges and desires, one of which is the need to curse.
Imagine a group of idiots saying “F- — this place!” “F- — you!” “F- — Lake Phalen!” Right in the middle of our childish F game, an older gentleman walked up to us with his own contribution to that game that left us all laughing literally so hard we couldn’t speak.
It made such an indelible impression on me — the nonchalant way he approached the group, the way he picked up on our stupid little game, and the way he delivered the line. Unfortunately, this is a family newspaper and I can’t share what he said. What I can tell you is this: I can see that day and that guy in my mind as if it happened last week.
The only actual pool any of us ever saw was at the YMCA on Arcade Street where my mom took me for swimming lessons (and where I, as a tyke, refused to jump into the water unless she promised to take me to McDonald’s … true story, but I digress). Pools were for rich people. Neither I nor my friends were “pool” people.
Which isn’t to say that I wouldn’t have appreciated one. Community pools just didn’t exist on the East Side of St. Paul. I’m sure there were a few public pools in the city, but not in my neighborhood.
Fast forward four decades …
The state of aquatic recreation has changed drastically. Take a tour around the region and you’ll find a dozen communities with modern, state-of-the-art pools with slides and zero-depth entries and waterfalls and ziplines and everything else.
Problem is, for years, Mankato was conspicuously absent from the list of cities with a kick-ass pool. And while some might argue a pool doesn’t make a community cool or fun, I think it’s slightly more complicated than that.
North Mankato’s pool came with a price tag of $3.2 million. And yes, a lot could have been done with that kind of money. They could have hired a cop or two, filled a thousand potholes, completely replaced a street and upgraded its sewer and water (or whatever they do when the street is completely redone.)
But saying the city should ALWAYS do the “smart” thing such as fix roads is ignoring the fact that part of our responsibility as a community is to make sure this is a place people want to live. As silly as it may sound to some, upgrading the pool will do more to keep people living here and loving this community than filling potholes will (I’m sorry I keep coming back to potholes!)
A community without fun wouldn’t be a place any of us wants to live. So as a taxpayer in North Mankato — one who will probably never step foot in that pool — I have to say I’m thankful the city did this. Thankful for how much happier this community’s children (and parents) will be with this aquatic palace.
