When asked if any men in “Something Rotten!” would be wearing women’s clothes, as was traditional during William Shakespeare’s time when women weren’t allowed to perform, Paul Hustoles gave an expected answer:
“You have to,” he said. “So, let me put it this way. This show would be banned in Florida. Hopefully, Minnesotans will love it.”
Hustoles, the longtime Minnesota State University Theatre Department chairman whose retirement was muffled not once but twice, returns to direct the Mainstage Season finale. Its humor is based on two things he loves dearly: musical theater and Shakespeare.
The first plan was for Hustoles to direct three of four shows in the 2021 Highland Summer Theatre, but that season was canceled. When he returned the next spring to direct “Mamma Mia,” COVID protocols diminished what could be done.
“What I say is, what’s funny about this (show) is that there’s high comedy in the satire of musical theater. And then there’s low comedy in what they do with poor Shakespeare,” Hustoles said. “That combination … as I was watching it, I became immediately engaged.”
Decades of theater department alumni have been invited to return for an opening weekend gathering and dinner for Hustoles. As was traditional during his MSU days, he has asked to make it a fundraising event to buy new chairs in the 23-year-old Andreas Theatre and provide student scholarships.
In keeping with Shakespeare, however, “the play’s the thing.”
“I adore this show,” said MFA student Ruby Carlson, who plays Nancy Nostradamus. Nancy has some of the same gifts of foresight as her uncle, Carlson said, but her visions and predictions are always a bit off.
“The first time I saw it was the hardest I’ve ever laughed in a theater. The writing is unbelievably clever, and they cram so many references in.”
There are so many references to other musicals and Shakespeare productions, in fact, that Hustoles admitted to not catching them all at first. To help make sure the audience doesn’t miss any, such references will be sung, even when not in a song.
Nancy is providing these ideas for plays, including history’s first musical, to the Bottom brothers, Nigel and Nick, who are writer and producer of plays, respectively. What they don’t know is that Shakespeare, a member of the company that Nick got rid of because he was a second-rate actor, is stealing all of the good ideas for his shows, Hustoles said.
Nigel loves Shakespeare and Nick hates him. Shakespeare has become a success through the ideas he has stolen from the brothers, so Nick goes to Nancy to find out what Shakespeare’s biggest success will be so he can steal it.
But that plan goes astray because Nancy’s messages, while being close, always miss the mark in some way.
“Something about a Danish. Something about an omelet” is what she relays to the brothers, Hustoles said. “And they figure out that the greatest thing that’s coming is a played called ‘Omelet.’”
Carlson appeared two years ago in “Mamma Mia,” what was to be Hustoles’ retirement show. She was a first-year MFA student and he had retired before she arrived. So, his vision of her was with a mask covering the bottom of her face.
“Two years ago, we were always masked and couldn’t have skin-to-skin contact and stayed as distanced as possible onstage,” Carlson said. “It’s been great to see how Dr. Hustoles can play more since we no longer have those restrictions.”
Another person benefiting from Hustoles’ return to “full-contact directing” is Sarah Honerman, who is serving as Hustoles’ assistant director, his first ever. She knew of him because her husband earned his MFA under Hustoles. She said she sought out this opportunity.
She invited Hustoles to all of her projects, and she said he gave advice and challenged her to get better in her craft. The same has been true in this experience.
“Dr. Hustoles and I will often bounce ideas off of one another; I will work with actors on specific scenes or techniques, and I record notes for actors as well. Most of all,” she said, “I find myself learning each night.”
William Hallock, a theater generalist, plays Nick Bottom. A fourth-year student, this is his first experience with Hustoles.
“I really do enjoy his artistic style with bringing the characters to life,” he said. He also enjoys working in the world Hustoles has created in making fun of musicals and poking fun at Shakespeare.
Ultimately, having Hustoles return to direct a show he loves gives students and audiences another chance to join in watching what he did in Mankato for nearly 40 years.
Since his retirement, Hustoles has worked with the Minnesota State Arts Board and on the Board of the Perpich Center for the Arts, but it has been in critiquing grant applications and other distant work with artists. He’s happy to be back on the boards directing students.
“This was just a long overdue event to honor Paul and his significant contribution to the growth of this program,” said Matt Caron, managing director of the department. “This was a year in the planning, and we’re thrilled for Paul to direct his last show in 2023.”
In her work as assistant director, Honerman said she brings two notebooks to rehearsal each night. One is to record notes for students, and the other is to record “nuggets of wisdom” that she can utilize in future directing projects.
“I have been in awe of watching his knowledge unfold throughout the process,” she said. “It is clear that Dr. Hustoles has a passion for this.”
In some ways, it will serve as a capstone project for her.
“As someone who is graduating in May and hopeful to find employment in higher education, this is an experience I will value in a variety of ways. It has given me hope for the future.”
