Thanks to a suggestion by the director executed nicely by the scenic designer, the exploits of titular character Tartuffe are running free in the great out-of-doors.
“I had the idea to take this play out of the inside of Orgon’s house and place it outside, right in the center of the garden labyrinth,” said director Vladimir Rovinsky. “It enables the farcical nature of this comedy to truly dominate the show.”
The result is a “whack-a-mole” appearance, as Tartuffe pops up in one spot among the greenery, taking notes on the action he’s secretly witnessing, only to disappear quickly when people suspect his presence. This is done mostly when they catch a whiff of his distinctive odor.
“He’s quite the interesting character,” said Miles Cowan, who plays the mysterious lead in Moliere’s “Tartuffe,” the next Minnesota State University theater production. “On the surface, he acts like a pious man who cares for everyone around him. Beneath the surface, however, there are many things that he doesn’t reveal.”
Cowan refuses to reveal those true intentions as well, looking forward to watching as audience members piece things together on their own.
Here is how Rovinsky describes the plot: A family patriarch, Orgon, brings to his house a man of faith named Tartuffe, who quickly becomes his spiritual mentor. Orgon follows his every word and desires to become even closer to Tartuffe, wishing to make him a part of his family for good. And so, he decides to break the engagement of his only daughter, Marianne, to Valer and marry her to Tartuffe instead.
To prevent it, Orgon’s young wife, Elmire, decides to reveal to her husband Tartuffe’s true nature. She arranges a private meeting with Tartuffe and asks Orgon to hide under a table. During this meeting, Tartuffe very quickly stops pretending and attempts to become intimate with her, thus revealing his profound hypocrisy.
Orgon confronts Tartuffe but, instead of remorse, Tartuffe attempts to kick Orgon’s family out of their house, take ownership of their wealth and send Orgon to prison.
Only a miraculous intervention from the king himself saves the family from destruction. So, the finale of the play is supposed to be a happy ending … but it is not.
“The greatest discovery when getting to know Elmire was finding her love for a challenge,” said Isabella Fox, who plays the role.
“I admire Elmire quite a bit,” she said. “When everything in her world starts to unravel, she keeps searching for ways to get out of it, to find the bright side, to come together once more.” Elmire and her brother, Cleante, are the most levelheaded members of the family, she said.
Rovinsky loves the combination of high comedy and the boldness of physical humor that come together in “Tartuffe.” Before a rehearsal last week, department Music Director Nick Wayne worked with the cast on articulation and proper pronunciation for lyrics for a second-act dance. That’s juxtaposed early on when a trunk tips over and traps a character for much of the scene.
In addition, the cunning hypocrisy of Tartuffe combined with the militant blindness of those who believe what he says to be true reflects some of the realities of the present day, he said. It’s all played out like a “Saturday Night Live” skit in the adaptation of Moliere’s play by David Bell.
Cowan said he sees some of his past self in the manipulations by Tartuffe.
“This connection, as well as the experimentation done during the rehearsal process, helped grow my understanding of how systems of power can impact individuals, and how (those individuals) can be manipulated by those on top.”
Fox at first felt Elmire’s actions were driven primarily by her desire to help members of her family, “but then I realized she loved the game of trying to figure out solutions and being challenged, which makes her much more fun to play when she’s itching to play her next game.”
She credits graduate student dramaturg Grey Robertson with giving cast members a full understanding of the period that helped them figure out their characters.
“The play was highly controversial when it was written in the 1600s,” Cowan said. “At the time, the Catholic Church had a powerful hold over the social and political scenes in France.” The show was banned when it was seen as a direct attack on the church.
“Moliere simply wanted to bring to light issues of hypocrisy within the church, not religion itself,” he said. Knowing this will help the audience pick out certain subtleties within the text and staging.
Ultimately, “fun, fun, fun” is what Rovinsky wants the audience to have as they watch. The message is delivered as characters hide behind and climb on top of the topiary labyrinth, get trapped in dead ends and chase each other with futility.
“It hopefully provides a show with an active stage metaphor: The characters are being trapped in there by either Tartuffe or their own blindness,” Rovinsky said. “It is fun to play in the labyrinth, but it could cost you your life as well.”
