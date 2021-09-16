In a small sign of normalcy amid a global pandemic, Minnesota State University kicks off its 2021-2022 theater season this week with “I Am a Camera.”
The play was adapted from Christopher Isherwood’s “The Berlin Stories,” a publication containing two works set in early 1930s Berlin when Hitler was rising to power. It’s a snapshot of a struggling young writer’s life as he experiences the events occurring around him in 1930s Berlin and foreshadows the looming catastrophe of the Nazi era.
Master of fine arts candidate Eric E. Parrish described “I Am a Camera” as a “mood play” featuring documentary-style writing.
“This was a very new idea at the time and was a reaction to plays that tied up all of the loose ends into a happy ending,” Parrish said.
The musical aspect of the production comes to play when the main character, Chris, develops a platonic relationship with a singer and actress, Sally Bowles.
The role of Bowles is played by MSU junior Emerald J Clark.
“When I was 15, I was deciding what I wanted to do with my life and I was thinking to when I was the happiest,” Clark said. “And it was on stage. So I joined the drama club and have been doing theater ever since.”
Clark is one of seven actors in the production, which range from beginners to graduate students. This will be the second show Parrish is directing at MSU. He has directed at other venues for 17 years.
“I am a proponent of LGBTQ+ literature and like to direct plays written by gay writers,” he said. “While the playwright isn’t gay, the source material is a novel written by Christopher Isherwood, who is also a character in the play. Christopher Isherwood was at the heart of the gay liberation movement in the 1960s after he emigrated to the United States in 1938 with author W. H. Auden.”
Production for the show moved quickly this season. Auditions were held on the first day of school, and rehearsals began the following day. A lot of preparation took place this summer for the creative team and designers to get the set ready in time for the school year.
“The performance will be in the round, which means that there is an audience on four sides of the playing space,” Parrish said. “The show also features characters from England, Germany and America. Therefore, we’ve had to spend a significant amount of time working on our accents.”
Parrish said the show, which features four performances, is expected to elicit varying responses from the audience with its themes.
“While the description of the play can sound quite heavy and dramatic, there are actually some really funny moments,” Parrish said. “We tend to laugh when we see something that is familiar to us and we see how absurd it is. I think that will be the case for most audiences.”
This upcoming season includes 12 full-scale productions, including two musicals, two dance concerts and four student-directed studio productions. Corrie Eggimann, director of public relations for MSU Department of Theatre and Dance, said the productions are selected by the department faculty the preceding school year with help from students and the community.
“We look at productions that will offer interesting challenges and perspectives for the designers, the performers, the student crew and the community audiences,” Eggimann said.
Last year the department’s production of Noël Coward’s comedy “Hey Fever” was canceled due to the pandemic but will run in November. Eggimann also noted a few additions to the season.
“The dance concerts are always a highlight and feature student and faculty work from the entire semester,” Eggimann said. “We are also excited to bring guest artist Dr. Timothy Berry to the department in January and February to present an original piece called ‘Wounded Healers,’ which examines the historical and present-day experience of Black men.”
The season is to close with “The Sound of Music” in April.
COVID-19 precautions are in place for the season.
“Students are still rehearsing in masks, and the staff and crew will continue to wear masks,” Eggimann said. “Students will be able to remove their masks when they perform if they follow all university COVID guidelines, which includes either providing proof of vaccination or submitting to weekly testing. We are able to open our theaters to full capacity this year, so we are excited to bring the shows to as many community members as possible.”
