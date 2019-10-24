I want to talk to you today about the idiocy of fighting. Fist fighting. Especially in sports. Or for sport.
But before I do so, I must come clean about the bench-clearing brawl I instigated while playing for the Johnson High School junior varsity hockey team in the 1980s.
I was a punk on the ice. Kind of a dirty player. Short and stocky (still am). I was hard to knock down.
At the game in question — I don’t remember who we were playing — I was growing increasingly feisty. While I don’t recall ever being privy to such stats, I’d bet every dollar I have right now on my hunch that I was leading the league in penalty minutes. Tripping, hooking, slashing, high-sticking, boarding — you name, I did it, and I probably did it better and more often than anyone else.
Actually, I probably got away with a lot more cheap shots than I got called for. Not especially proud of that, but it was the way I played the game. I relished in antagonizing the other team. I’d figure out who their best players were and make sure they’d spend a good portion of the game wondering where I was. A sneaky-but-firm butt end of the stick to the kidneys — executed with the precision and stealth of a CIA hitman — will keep a guy looking over his shoulder. Mission accomplished.
Two and a half periods into the game, I’m on the ice and there’s a stoppage of play. As sometimes happens, pushing and shoving ensued after the whistle. And while the details on this remain somewhat murky, a player on the other team did something to incur my wrath. So I did what I thought I was supposed to do in that situation, what I’d watched professional players do a thousand times at the Minnesota North Star games I’d watched on TV and at the Met Center: I punched the guy square in the face.
He stumbled a bit and started coming back at me. That’s when my linemate, Matt, a big guy, came to my defense. Good thing, too, because a bunch of guys from the other team were skating at the same moment. Things were about to get ugly.
Whereas I used the rink to exorcise my demons, the demons that made me do things like trip or sucker-punch people, Matt was a street fighter. For him, fighting on the ice was just an extension of a life lived on the wrong side of the tracks and in a cloud of general mayhem. Detention hall was his realm. He’s the guy you called if you needed some weed. He was used to mixing it up like this. He liked being my linemate because of the trouble I started. And he was more than happy to come clean up this mess I made.
Soon more and more players entered the scrum for more pushing, shoving, punching, clutching and grabbing. Their bench got up. Our bench got up. It was anarchy on the ice.
And in the middle of it all, I had a thought. “Wouldn’t it be sneaky if, while the most ridiculous, penalty-ridden moment of our season was playing out — where nearly everyone was going to be penalized or ejected for fighting — I just strolled back to the bench as if I hadn’t even taken part in this?” So that’s what I did. And when it was over, the guy who started it all, me, didn’t even get a penalty.
We were far enough into the game and winning by several goals. The refs just called it. Game over.
I know that was a long story. Thanks for bearing with me.
I thought of that game last night while watching the World Series. While I did watch a lot of Twins games this year, I tend to not really follow professional sports until the playoffs. And even though I love hockey, I won’t even watch that during the regular season. Why? I can’t stand the fighting.
Yes, I realize I just told you a story that sort of glorifies the rougher side of the game. I also realize thousands of hockey fans LOVE when fights break out. For many, it’s the very reason they go to the games. But the brutality takes away from the beauty of hockey and, for me, there’s no more beautiful game to watch than hockey played at its highest level.
During the playoffs, of course, there’s not nearly as much fighting. They’re focusing on winning. And when that’s the overriding concern, the need for the “enforcer” decreases. The players with the most skill, speed and endurance are the ones who shine. As it should be.
A lot of smart people have told me during discussions about the place of fighting in the game of hockey that, “It’s part of the game.” I disagree with that. I think it’s more accurate to say, “It happens during a game.”
I get that the game has evolved and, as such, the testosterone-driven violence that erupts when men compete will naturally become something that needs to be addressed and, hence, exploited for strategic value. And, after all, we must deal with the world as it is, not the world we’d like to see. Same holds for hockey.
But for me, not slapping real consequences on fighting is akin to encouraging it. And why would we encourage athletes to damage each other during what is supposed to be a “game”?
(And can we talk for a moment about the absolutely stupid “sport” of mixed martial arts fighting, or ultimate fighting? Actually, can we stop calling this a sport and call it what it is? It’s cock fighting, but with people. It’s growing in popularity. Makes me sick. But I digress.)
Some of the problems we have right now can be traced to the fact we glorify violence.
You’ve probably noticed the growing attention given to concussions, primarily in football and hockey but also other sports. But you’ve also probably noticed how rabid Americans are about the NFL. How likely do you think it is that we’ll ever do anything meaningful to protect people from brain injuries as long as a billion-dollar machine — dependent on an uninterrupted status quo — keeps chugging along and making Sunday football viewing an American tradition? Not likely. Too much money at stake.
And with an arena full of people cheering like crazy every time a fight erupts on the ice, how likely is it that reasonable restrictions on fighting will trump the entertainment value of haymakers and five-minute majors (for non-hockey people, “five-minute major” refers to the time one must spend in the penalty box for fighting, which is a “major” penalty, vs. a minor penalty such as tripping)? Not likely. Too much money at stake.
I used to be one of those kids who perked up when the fights started. I sat, spellbound, when the North Stars and Chicago Blackhawks played, hoping for another bench-clearing brawl. As the announcers assessed who won the fights and jubilantly commented on how “good” the punches were, my dad just laughed.
So, just to sum up: men fighting on the ice; men commenting on the men fighting on the ice, a man smiling and laughing along as he’s listening to the men commenting on the men who are fighting on the ice; and a child (me) sitting there, taking it all in, assuming the adults in the room were acting appropriately.
It’s no wonder our country treats violence like an inalienable right.
