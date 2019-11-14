When Old Man Winter’s first cruel whispers danced a jig across the prairie over the past few weeks, the face on Old Man Robb — the pre-2019 Robb — would have twisted itself up into a tangled cringe of disgust at the thought of it all, the way you do when you’ve driven all the way to Cub Foods only to realize that — BLAST! — you’ve forgotten your wallet. Again!
But I heard something a few weeks ago that made me rethink my approach, and perhaps come to terms with the fact that, in my old age, I’ve been approaching winter like a pouty 9-year-old who doesn’t want to go to church (and who is convinced behaving like a spoiled brat can change the inevitable). I’m most certainly butchering the exact quote, but it went something like this: You can choose to embrace our winter wonderland, or you can be a pouty wuss about it. Just know that if you choose the latter, you’ll be A) Crabby, and B) have to sit through a cold winter. Because it’s coming whether you like it or not. Your mindset is a choice.
I mean, think about it. Of course my mom and dad weren’t changing their minds about loading the family into the blue Chevy Malibu station wagon and driving the 11 blocks to Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church for Saturday evening services. (My parents were strict about church, but they weren’t about to wake up for it on a Sunday morning. Come on, now.) We were going to hear Father Michael Joncas’ homily whether any of us thought we needed a homily that week or not. In fact, the surlier I was about it, the more I’m certain my parents dug their heels in and resolved to get this kid some Jesus.
By the same token, no amount of face twisting, pouting or wishful thinking will change the cold, hard fact that we live in Minnesota, and every year around this time you better fetch your Columbia jacket from storage and make sure you’ve got a warm pair of choppers because, guess what, winter doesn’t give a rat’s behind how disappointed you are that he’s coming to the party. Of course he’s coming. He’s coming cold, he’s coming snowy, he’s coming in the most brutally inconvenient ways. There’ll be shoveling. Icy roads. Window scraping. Winds that cut through to your very bones. Heat bills will rise. Snow plows will take forever to get to your street. Schools will close when the weather man suggests we might get an inch. Bumpers will collide.
Now, Old Man Robb would have had a field day with all this perceived negativity. He would have told anyone who asked that he’s packing up and moving to Florida the first chance he gets, that his tired body just can’t tolerate the cold the way it used to, and that, the older he gets, the less patience he has for the cold, hard facts on the ground of the Minnesota existence.
I’m here to tell you: I’ve been wrong all along about this. And I’ve been acting like a child. (Which is kind of who I am, truth be told. Have you seen my office? Opposite of feng-shui. A shrine to distraction. Baseball bats, drumsticks, a life-sized cardboard cutout of Kyle from “South Park.” Posters of Harry Potter, Springsteen and a beautiful beagle. A fake Van Gogh. Copies of the Quran, the Communist Manifesto, “The Count of Monte Cristo” and the collected sports writings of Gary Smith. A few hundred CDs. Old pay stubs. An ashtray from the Playboy mansion that I’ve filled with loose change and lip balm. But I digress.)
In addition to that quote, a few other things have happened that have reminded me in subtle ways just how ridiculous it is to rage against the coming of the cold.
First, there’s a man creating a giant, spectacular, gorgeous and awe-inspiring mural on the Ardent Mills silos. I stood there watching him one day from across the river. It was quite chilly. The sky was gray. And there was artist Guido van Helten creating something breathtaking in a situation where I would have found every excuse to quit. (It’s stunning, by the way, and worth every penny.)
Second, I realized I’m kind of alone in this hatred. Sure, there’s certainly no shortage of people with 2 cents they’d like to add to any conversation about the cold. But the vast majority of folks around here seem to embrace it. They’ve learned to deal. They understand it’s coming whether we like it or not so they buy season passes to Mt. Kato, walk their dogs around the neighborhood just like they do when it’s warm, and they refuse to let a reading on a temperature gauge decide for them whether or not they’re going to find joy on this day.
Third, I parked my car downtown the other day, and ran in for a cup of coffee at The Fillin’ Station (still making great coffee after all these years). As I walked back to my car with my large cup of steaming black java, I halted in the middle of Second Street and just stared down the block. Flakes of snow fell gently, almost in slow motion, onto the cars lining the streets. The street lights were on. Two blocks down, I saw people heading into Pagliai’s, and people heading out of WYSIWYG. To my right, a middle-aged woman on a cell phone laughed into her conversation. She smiled at me. I was bundled up tight in a pea coat, scarf and gloves. With coffee in hand, a dozen deadlines waiting for me at work and my own phone buzzing with news service notifications about an impeachment battle, all I wanted to do was stand there and stare down the street. It was just normal. And beautiful. As beautiful as that mural.
A car needing the lane nudged me on my way.
I think I can do this, you guys. With enough bundling up, with enough reminders from people around me, with enough thinking back to the days when I wasn’t such a wuss, I can get through this winter.
At least I hope I can — they say it’s gonna be a rough one. I might need your help.
Robb Murray can be reached at 344-6386 or rmurray@mankatofreepress.com.
