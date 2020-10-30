The first year I was old enough to vote for president, I read an article in the National Enquirer (hey, I never claimed to have high standards) about a woman in her 90s who’d voted in every election since women were granted the right to vote. My competitive nature was sparked. I could vote in every single election too, and if I lived long enough, who knew? I might even beat the lady in the Enquirer’s record.
So far I’ve voted in (including this one) 11 presidential elections, which makes me not only patriotic but also very old. That said, you can imagine my surprise when I received a letter this past July from a voting organization scolding me for not having a better record at the polls.
The letter said I was below average when compared to other voters because I hadn’t voted in the 2018 election. I think they’re wrong about that since I have a semi-clear memory of voting for governor and I think that was in 2018. Anyway, even if I did miss 2018 (and I still don’t think I did), my personal challenge was to vote in all presidential elections and I’m golden on that one (voting I mean, not necessarily voting for winners). The letter went into the recycling bin.
Another letter arrived in September from the same group, again tediously going over my voting record which, according to them, was 53 percent and still below the average voter.
“Why are you getting these letters?” Mark asked. “You vote a lot more often than I do, and I haven’t gotten anything.”
A very good question. Why indeed was I getting letters scolding me and practically calling me a bad citizen, the correlation quite clear that I must also be a bad person? As a mom and a wife, I know scolding seldom works on children or spouses. It works even less on someone who has voted in 11 presidential elections, is nice to animals, and also flosses daily, occasionally even twice a day, something I am almost positive bad citizens and non-voters ever do.
The last letter arrived in October a few weeks after I’d sent my mail-in ballot for the upcoming election. It went over the same tired old ground about my crummy voting record, how I needed to step up to the plate, blah blah blah. Mark, again, received nothing. (And, just saying, but he’s been known to skip flossing once in a while.)
Finally prodded into action, I went to the group’s website and requested to be taken off the mysterious mailing list I still had no idea how I got on in the first place. While I am sure the people monitoring my voting record have good intentions, the carrying out of those intentions has most definitely been lacking in proper motivational tactics. I can seldom be forced into doing something other than showing up for work and paying my taxes, and scolding brings out my inner brat, making me want to exactly the opposite of what I am being scolded to do.
Shame, on the other hand, can get me to do anything. If I’d been shamed along the lines of, “Don’t worry about not voting. Don’t even think about all those veterans who fought for your freedom, including your father who spent four years sleeping on the ground and eating K-rations during World War II. And please don’t think about all the people who would give anything for the privilege of being able to vote for the next leader of the free world. Just keep living your selfish, lazy life watching "Starsky and Hutch" reruns on Prime Video and eating Old Dutch potato chips. Don’t worry about the rest of us.”
That kind of guilt would make me run screaming to the polls and might possibly get me to vote twice if I could figure out how without getting caught.
Maybe next election season I’ll get in touch with the people who sent me those scolding letters and offer my suggestions on better ways to prod people to the polls. Maybe they’d like to hear about my goal to beat the National Enquirer lady’s voting record. The way I figure it, I only have five or six more elections to go and then I’ll be the winner by a landslide.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
