“Quiet quitting” is one of those buzzy terms that’s been floating around talk shows and break rooms lately. According to my sources, quiet quitting is defined as “putting in the least amount of effort at work without actually quitting.”
What I want to know is why is that a buzzy term now? For as long as I can remember I’ve known at least one person at every job I’ve ever had who put in the least amount of work possible and none of them were even close to quitting as long as they could get away with their less than brilliant performance.
While those goldbrickers often annoyed the others who were forced to pick up their slack, they were accepted as minor irritations of the working world, much like stale pretzels in the vending machines and having to participate in the annual Secret Santa event.
A little more Nancy Drewing into the term sheds some light as to why enough people are doing the bare minimum at work to give the trend a name. Apparently quiet quitting often happens because employees are tired of low pay, crummy hours and lousy benefits.
Those are plausible explanations, but how about the quiet quitters who have decent pay, good hours and great benefits? In my opinion they don’t qualify as quiet quitters. Instead, I’d call them the kind of employees efficiency experts like to study—the ones who are born knowing how to cut corners, shave minutes from tasks and leave on the dot at 5 p.m. every single day. I’d also call them most likely a VIP’s relative, but that’s beside the point.
Quiet quitting isn’t a generational thing, although I am acquainted with a 20-year-old who told me, with a perfectly straight face, that he doesn’t know anyone in his generation who would feel badly about doing as little as possible work while at work. I know this isn’t a generational thing since there are people in all age groups who feel the same way.
What I think it all comes down to is your work ethic and how you define it. Either you have one that is generally approved of by the rest of society (getting to work on time, doing your job, pitching in when help is needed), or you don’t. The ones who don’t usually have a work ethic that revolves around doing exactly what they think they’re getting paid appropriately to do and not an iota more.
Question: is that wrong? If you really and truly believe you’re underpaid and overworked, is it wrong to give (a lot) less than your all?
Well, if you own a business and you have employees who won’t do what you ask them to do, who call in sick on a regular and predictable basis, and who spend more time on their phones than on their jobs when they do show up, then yes, there’s a major problem looming on the horizon. And if that’s the case, then maybe Mr. or Ms. QQ would be better off looking for a new job, a job that will pay what they think they’re worth. And lots of luck with that search since I’m pretty sure most CEO positions require at least one good reference.
But if you’re an employee and you find it unreasonable for your boss to expect you to cover everyone else’s shift when they call in sick AGAIN, then maybe quiet quitting is your passive-aggressive way of balancing the books.
The problem with quiet quitting is that it’s not really about quietly quitting. It’s about a major lack of communication between employees and employers. Here I go showing my age again, but it seems to me that, back in the “old days,” work expectations were clear from the start and if those expectations weren’t met, your boss let you know. Repeatedly. And loudly. I also seem to recall that if you didn’t think you were getting paid your fair due, you moved on to what you hoped would be greener pastures.
What’s the solution? Don’t ask me. I’m just going to scroll through the internet and see what the next newest buzz word is, although not while I’m at work, of course. I’ve been hearing the term “influencer” a lot but am unsure what that refers to. It sounds important so it looks like it’s time for this Nancy to get Drewing.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
