I’m not sure how other couples start their weekends, but my husband and I usually begin Saturdays with a cup of coffee and an episode of “Hoarders.”
Watching what other people have hung onto almost always compels us to do some serious decluttering, and by the end of the day, not only is our garbage can usually full to the brim, but we also both have the delightful feeling of satisfaction that only comes from tossing items no longer needed.
While the people on “Hoarders” are obviously extreme examples of not being able to let go of things, I suspect we all have at least a little bit of a hoarder in us. It just differs from person to person what we choose to cling to.
There are people who hold onto clothes that haven’t fit in decades because each item reminds them of something they don’t want to forget. The worn-out hiking boots they wore on that Girl Scout camping trip where they got lost in the woods and their leader broke down in tears and promised a year of Dairy Queen sundaes to the Scout who found the way back to camp. The faded and holey Levi’s they wore the first day of high school. The tacky purse with the cracked vinyl they were carrying when they met their future spouse.
My personal hoarding issue is with books. I am unable to resist stopping at every Little Library I see and picking up a book to read “when I retire.” Unless I retire tomorrow and live to be 1000, there is no way I’m ever going to make it even halfway through my growing pile.
I have a friend who is a minimalist when it comes to household items. After turning 50, she got into Swedish Death Cleaning (which entails getting rid of belongings before you die so your relatives don’t have to after you’re gone) with a vengeance. She now has her household items down to necessary furniture and perhaps a small U-Haul of “stuff.”
However, this friend does hoard memories of a bad marriage followed by a bitter divorce, memories that to everyone else clearly belong in the garbage, but to her seem to bring a perverse kind of pleasure — perhaps simply because they are a reminder she’s in a better place today.
I guess most of us hoard memories. What else would we do with them? The trick is figuring out which ones are good to keep and which ones should be taken out with the trash.
For the longest time I held onto a memory from grade school, for Pete’s sake, about a best friend who ghosted me for no reason I’ve ever been able to discern. Now, we’re talking a long time ago and this is one memory I should have abandoned along with my retainer and training bra.
But it persisted every time I visited my hometown and drove past my former best friend’s house that was down the street from my childhood home. Why did my friend stop talking to me? What happened? What did I do wrong? Until the day I finally realized that even if I ran into my ex-BFF again — which I wouldn’t since her family moved away years ago — the odds were quite high that neither of us would recognize each other. If we did, we most likely wouldn’t have a single thing in common any longer. After all, the only things we really shared were mutual crushes on Bobby Sherman and serious addictions to McDonald’s chocolate shakes. So why not let it go?
One of the blessings I’ve found about getting older — there are more than a few — is that with each passing year it gets either easier to let bad memories go or harder to remember them. I’m not sure which action is more desirable, but the result is the same: The memory is deleted, and your life is more serene.
So that’s my new goal for the next 10 or 20 years: Hoard the good stuff, like books, and only the memories that make you smile, like the ones about Bobby Sherman.
