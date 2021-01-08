In May of 1999, one of the most influential and top-grossing cartoon franchises aired: “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
“SpongeBob SquarePants” has become one of the most quotable TV shows in my life — judge me if you will. Growing up, however, I never understood the character of Squidward — a mean and constantly grumpy guy always throwing jabs at poor old SpongeBob.
The character that I most related to at that age was SpongeBob — a young, naïve sponge who just loves his job as a fry cook at Krusty Krab, determined to get his driver’s license.
Squidward on the other hand is a self-absorbed artist who, for whatever reason, disdains everything and everyone, especially SpongeBob. I watched the show religiously throughout my childhood and went to the “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” when it was released, but man, did I hate Squidward.
He kind of ruined the show for me at times, like, dang Squidward, why can’t you just be happy? After a while, I stopped watching the show as I was growing up. It wasn’t until I was in my early 20s that I began to rewatch it in my downtime between classes and work. During one of those binge-watching sessions, I heard Squidward say something that resonated with me for whatever reason:
“I order the food, you cook the food. The customer gets the food. We do that for 40 years, and then we die.”
I realized that, maybe, Squidward had a reason for his crabbiness.
I mean possibly that eye-opening revelation was because I had just finished closing down shop at a restaurant after a really, really long work week. Or maybe it resonated because, in reality, I’ve kind of become Squidward as I grew up.
It hadn’t been the first time someone had made the connection. I explicitly remember sitting at lunch with a few friends during high school and we decided to assign each other a character from SpongeBob. Without skipping a beat, one of my friends said, “You’re definitely Squidward. You hate everything.”
And at that point in high school, they weren’t exactly wrong. It wasn’t that I hated everything, but I definitely disliked many things. I guess I still do.
But, you know what? I realized that being Squidward isn’t all that bad, and most certainly isn’t as an unbearable character as I thought when I was watching it as a kid. Yeah, he’s crabby and I can be, too. However, despite his lifetime of misery of not being appreciated as an artist or a musician and working a job he hates, he still cares for his friends.
Like when SpongeBob ate a pie that Squidward thought had a bomb in it. Squidward fulfilled SpongeBob’s bucket list that day. Or the time that Squidward dressed up for SpongeBob as Santa Claus so that SpongeBob wouldn’t lose faith in Christmas. Or that time when Squidward stood up for SpongeBob after delivering pizza to a customer, and the customer yelled at SpongeBob because he forgot the soda.
Squidward’s a good guy despite his rough exterior.
Plus, he has the best quotes that have been added to my arsenal of quips, such as:
• “I might as well sleep for 100 years or so.”
• “I knew I shouldn’t have gotten out of bed today.”
• “Another day, another migraine.”
• “No, Patrick, mayonnaise isn’t an instrument.”
And my ultimate personal favorite:
• “You can’t fool me, I listen to public radio.”
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.