This past summer along the Sakatah Trail, it was evident the Eastern Tent Caterpillar was alive and well.
At this stage in life, these insects can develop into large social groups and typically form a web in the crotch area of fruit trees. The caterpillars have black, blue and orange markings.
Most notably on the trail, they were in large webs on the American Plum trees. The adult ETC, Malacosma americanum, is a plain-looking, night-flying moth. The female lays eggs on fruit trees in a mass of 200-300, just a few, and dies shortly afterward.
The caterpillars defoliate trees as they feed over a two-month period. What’s a tree to do? This is when having auxiliary buds comes into play. At the base (axil) of most leaves where is attaches to the branch, you can see a small bud. This auxiliary bud is on call to respond and grow when the main terminal bud or leaf is damaged by insects chewing, or weather-related damage such as hail or wind.
Besides being unsightly — actually gross looking — the presence of the caterpillars does not mean the death of your tree/shrub. However, do nothing and they will be back again next spring.
Attempting to just knock the shrub down doesn’t accomplish much. As soon as you touch the web with something, the caterpillars will start to fall to the ground to escape.
The method I have used is to burn them with a handheld torch. Many will fall before you can torch them all so plan ahead. Place a sheet of cardboard or plastic under the nest and you can step on the defectors or wrap them up and get rid of them.
Any time a plant is under stress from insect attack, environmental issues (bad weather etc.), it is more susceptible to disease and other issues. Keep your plants as healthy are possible when you can.
Closer to home
Overall, insect pest numbers were low in my garden this year. Not one striped or spotted cucumber beetle, no squash vine borers and very few sap beetles.
Fortunately, I have not had an invasion of Japanese Beetles yet. They have been working their way into Minnesota from Wisconsin over the last several years. Some insects forage or lay their eggs on specific garden plants, and some insects, such as grasshoppers or Japanese Beetles, will eat anything.
The Japanese Beetles have their favorites, such as birch and fruit trees, but once defoliated they move on to other plants. Another problem pest is the Colorado Potato Beetle. They eat specific plants from the Nightshade family. These would include: potato, tomato, eggplant and pepper plants, in that order.
You can handpick these slow-moving guys, search and destroy their egg masses and dust the plants. For heavy invasions, consider skipping those crops for a couple of years, then try them again.
There is no one solution that controls all the insects. Identification should be the first step to control. Maybe no control is needed. Many of the insects in the garden are friendlies or neutrals, causing no harm. Observe what the insects are doing. Obviously chewing is the worst while pollen collectors are no problem.
It’s been years since I felt the need to use any insecticide in the garden. My neighbors have bee hives, and since my garden is full of bees every day, that’s an even better reason not to use any.
Vegetable plants have more insect issues than perennial flowering plants. Therein lies the solution: grow flowers and get your vegetables at the Mankato Farmers’ Market!
Vestiges of yardwork
What’s left to do outside? The final mowing if your grass is long; make it the shortest mow of the season. Till the garden to turn up/expose insects and eggs that are snuggled in for the winter. No need to worry the lady bugs, they are usually under piles of leaves at the base of trees. Wrap your young tree trunks. I just did mine!
Get your firewood near the house for winter. Prune trees if needed, starting with dead branches, then crossing/inward growing branches, then small branches under the main crotch of the tree.
You should be able to stand under your deciduous trees — yes, even the birch bush you have in your yard. Get any vegetable plant debris out of your garden and to the local collection site — yes, it’s full of disease.
