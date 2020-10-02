A few columns back, I shared that I’d finally chosen the color we were going to paint our house, a monumental decision and important really to no one other than my immediate family, and even that is questionable. I ended the column with the observation that after going through endless paint chips and far too much overthinking, the actual painting was going to be a “piece of cake.”
I knew I was lying as I wrote those words, but I went ahead and typed them just the same, perhaps unconsciously hoping I’d be right, and this time around our latest home improvement project would be fun and — who knew? — maybe even relaxing.
Ha. Ha. Ha.
Of course, part of the problem is that neither Mark nor I are spring chickens any longer and doing a project as big as painting an entire house, eaves and all, is a lot more daunting than it used to be. We decided we’d paint in sections, one chunk at a time, which sounds good in theory but is depressing in reality as each chunk seems to take longer than the last one to complete.
Another part of the problem is my birthday. As a person born under the sun sign of Cancer, I’m not very good at home improvement projects. Cancers in general are known for their wild imaginations and general lack of awareness of the world around them. In other words, we’re often paranoid with our heads up our backsides. I excel at thinking of projects, but when the rubber hits the road and it comes down to getting those projects completed, I’d rather be inside changing the kitty litter, thank you very much.
I thank my lucky stars I am married to a Virgo. If you want to get something done and get it done right, find a Virgo to help you out. Virgos are neat and meticulous whereas Cancers are loose cannons. The two go about as well together when painting a house as peanut butter goes on cube steak.
The original deal was that I would paint the house while Mark finished a drywall project in the basement. I agreed to this deal. As a matter of fact, I was the one who thought it up (see?) because I knew it would take maybe an hour before Mark looked at my painting and decided to help me out, in other words, for him to take over the painting.
It’s not that I don’t try when I paint. I really do. The problem is that the paint never does what I want it to do, which is leap up out of the can and paint the exterior itself, somewhat like how the birds and animals in “Cinderella” picked up the slack and made her ball gown for her while she stood there singing.
Also, painting is boring. Dip the brush, slap on the paint, repeat. One quarter of one wall and I was more than ready to throw myself on the mercy of my spouse, which I never had to do since he’d already taken pity on me and my pitiful painting attempts.
“Why don’t I finish up here?” he offered a scant 57 minutes into the project. “This looks like…” His voice trailed off as he studied the section of wall I was working on.
Some people might be offended if they mentally finished that sentence for him with an (accurate) ending that would be something along the lines of “… you’re wearing a blindfold and just finished off a box of that cheap white wine you’re so fond of.”
Not me. I wasn’t offended in the least. I took Mark up on his generous offer, handed over my roller and was inside quicker than you could say Sherwin-Williams.
I’m not sure what other sun signs excel at home improvement. I doubt Leos do since they’re usually too busy being actors and politicians to worry about how their gutters look. Taurus and Sagittarius are probably good homeowners, as are possibly Aries and Libra. It’s the water signs you have to watch out for: Cancer, Pisces and Scorpio. Water signs are the signs with bright ideas and absolutely zero plans to make those ideas into reality.
Of course I haven’t completely abandoned our house-painting project. Every weekend I’m out there, trying to make the paint behave, and every weekend Mark fixes whatever I’ve wrought. The last few chunks are on the horizon and come winter we’ll have to think up another fun way to spend our free time. I’m contemplating new wallpaper for the kitchen. Mark claims he’s contemplating separate vacations but I know better. Virgos can’t walk away from anything, especially not when he knows if he doesn’t do it, I will, and the result won’t be pretty.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
