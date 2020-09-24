Mark Braun was a “dirt poor college kid” in the mid 1970s when he held an art show in his hometown at the New Ulm State Bank.
He had drawings — illustrations — he thought he could sell. And everything did sell at that show.
“Everything went to the winds, as you will,” Braun said. Though, he said, many sold for only about $10 or $15.
“I was surprised that they were all sold. If I had two left over, that was a lot.”
And so, with his upcoming exhibit, “Through the Years ... a Mark Braun Collection of Illustrations,” at The Grand Center for Arts & Culture in New Ulm, he decided to look for those illustrations he sold back in his college days to present at the show.
The exhibit, which opens Friday with a special performance with Braun and his grandson, Kaleb Braun-Schulz, features about 60 of his illustrations — some new, some old.
The duo, also known as The Old Guy and the Kid, have been regular performers at the Grand Kabaret. The exhibit has been in the works since last year. A percentage of each illustration sold at the exhibit will go to the Grand Kabaret. Since last year, Braun began to draw more illustrations to fill the show.
“There’s half old and half new stuff that will fill the gallery,” he said, with the newer illustrations set to be sold.
Through a Facebook request, Braun, who now lives in Madison Lake, reached out to his friends to see if they had any of his illustrations lying around. Often times, Braun said, he’d gift his illustrations to friends and family. He received about 10 illustrations. Some were yellowing from age, so Braun rematted and reframed them.
“There was an image I completely forgot about — this drawing. A friend of mine said he had it in his office,” Braun said. He met with him to get it. “And he said, ‘Mark, I want you to look at the back side of this illustration.’”
The back, Braun said, was the letterhead from Kato Engineering’s stationary. Braun had worked as an intern at Kato Engineering right after graduating in 1975 from Mankato State University with a degree in fine arts.
For nearly 40 years, Braun had worked as an illustrator first beginning at Kato Engineering then at Kato Lite (nonexistent now), then managed Mankato Graphics until he finally worked at Taylor Corp. (By the way, Braun also made illustrations for Schell’s, such as thematic labels during the 1980s that have since been discontinued, but a few will be on display at the exhibit.)
“That was kind of a crossroads in my life. I had to decide what I wanted to do,” Braun said. “Find another job or go with Taylor Corp. I stuck with Taylor Corp and then worked for them until 2016.”
After retiring, Braun had decided to come back to one of his biggest passions: music. He had been in a rock-n-roll band from eighth grade through his college years, which he says he unconsciously put away during his adult years.
“You have to put your big boy stuff on and do real jobs and real work, so I put my music and art away,” he said. “But when I got into retirement, what I really wanted to do was some music and recording.”
During his retirement, he and his wife would also take a monthlong trip to Florida in March.
“Then, of course, March was the COVID timeline.” The extra time on his hands had expedited the process in making more illustrations for the exhibit.
His works feature musicians — a bass player, guitar and blues guitar players — but he also challenged himself during his time illustrating, a task that usually takes three to four hours. Recently Braun decided to draw horses even though he is much more used to drawing faces.
“So I chose a couple of guys sitting on their horse on the range, and that seemed to work out well.”
One of the many illustrations at the show features an old-timey barber chair.
“It’s a scene with no people — just looking out a window,” Braun said. His wife early on in their marriage (they celebrate their 47th anniversary this year) was a beautician.
“She had a hair-cutting shop in our basement and it was called The Cut. I did that drawing and it’s sort of a memory of that time in our life.”
And another is an homage to the famous New Ulm illustrator Wanda Gág, who wrote and illustrated the children’s book “Millions of Cats” among other works.
Though Braun hadn’t necessarily been drawing or illustrating during retirement until recently, he knew he’d always come back to it.
“I’m not sure what I’ll do with (illustrating) after the show,” Braun said. Maybe, he pondered, illustrate a children’s book or perhaps take in commissions. “But the pie’s in the sky. I don’t have to do any of it.”
