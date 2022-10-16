We all know at least one person who, no matter what you say, feels compelled to argue with you. For example, if I comment on something along the lines of, “What a beautiful day!” far too often I’m talking to someone who replies, “For now,” or, perversely, “Yesterday was nicer,” or, worse, “You like sunshine? Have you ever heard of skin cancer?”
Then there are the times you’re trying to make some idle chit chat along the lines of, “Isn’t it great our team won that (football-baseball-basketball-soccer) game?”
“They were playing a bunch of losers. They’ll get creamed next week.”
Or, when you observe, “Wow, that month flew by!” only to be told, “Not any more than any other month.”
I used to think such Contrary Cathy behavior went hand-in-hand with youth, since many young people live in fear of anyone thinking they don’t know the answer to everything, all the time, but then I noticed people of all ages often take an oppositional view apparently just for the heck of it.
Then I thought maybe it was a Midwestern trait; perhaps a fear stemming from not wanting to appear prideful by saying anything was going too well. But since I’ve met people from both coasts who seem to enjoy nothing more than raining on their fellow man’s parade, I now think it’s a social media thing.
If you don’t believe me, just read the comments on anyone’s Facebook post or an online news story and you are sure to find a lot of your argumentative types.
Far too many people will argue about anything online, and usually not in an “I respect you have a right to your opinion” tone, but more of a “You are too stupid to breathe!” tone and much more rudely than if they were seated next to the someone with an opinion different from theirs at a Thanksgiving dinner.
There’s something about responding online that has some people not only sassy but often downright nasty, which makes sense since most of us wouldn’t have the nerve to say anything truly nasty in person, especially us Midwesterners.
Midwesterners mostly don’t know how to be nasty in person. We tend to agree with everything, as long as it means we get to leave any social gathering earlier than anticipated without appearing boorish.
But it’s a lot easier to argue and be disagreeable when all you have to do is type out your less-than-agreeable comment, hit return and then wander off to water your plants.
I also am less than thrilled by the social media trend where people say something along the lines of “if you voted for so and so” or “if you think such and such is OK then do us both a favor and unfriend me right now.” Really? After we’ve been friends for so long and are possibly the only two people left who remember our third-grade teacher’s nickname for each of us?
However, I would never bring the topic up with one of the “if you don’t agree with me 100%, we can’t be friends” types because I happen to have very tender feelings and I don’t like getting barked at, even if it’s only by a Facebook comment.
Sometimes you have to wonder if making comments online or idle chit-chat in person is truly worth the effort it takes, especially during election time. Which reminds me of a story when our oldest son Joe was around three and we took him out to eat. When it was time for dessert, the waitress brought over a piece of chocolate shaped like a turkey for Joe. She then proceeded to talk about the candy and how much Joe was going to like it.
After a few minutes, Joe held out his chubby little hand and said, “Enough with the chit-chat. Give me the chicken,” a phrase that has become a code for “shut up already!” in our family.
Perhaps I should try that line the next time someone argues with me during idle chit-chat time. It won’t resolve anything, but I imagine it should end the conversation fairly quickly and I can walk away without feeling boorish in the least. Inane, possibly, but not boorish.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
