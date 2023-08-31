Every so often you hear the question “What’s your superpower?” Also every so often you hear people say “My superpower is (fill in the blank).”
The concept of a superpower is an interesting one but not something I personally dwell on since I know my superpower would have to be the ability to recall the plots of every single episode of the old “Dick Van Dyke Show” and that kind of superpower isn’t going to get you anything but glances of pity or — worse — concern.
The superpower question can be part of job interviews these days, one more reason I’m glad I’m already employed. I suppose what they’re really asking is “What is your greatest strength?” but want to make it more relatable to the Marvel generation.
When most of us think of superpowers, we think of being able to see through lead or leap tall buildings in a single bound. Not about being patient or a good listener or a team player or whatever interviews are looking for. Those aren’t superpowers. Those are what we say to get the job.
A friend and I were discussing our general lack of authentic superpowers the other day when she brought up an intriguing question: “If people could teleport, would we all get really fat?”
Probably. Look how much weight everyone has gained since the advent of the car. Whenever I go to an antique store and see a vintage dress from the early 1900’s, I’m faced with the physical proof that our ancestors were much tinier. It must be because they walked a LOT more than we do. That and no one had ever heard of a Big Mac.
But even if teleporting did mean we’d get even bigger, would that be enough of a deterrent to turn teleporting down? I don’t think so.
“Beam me up, Scotty!” or whatever we decide to call our new teleporting device and BOOM we’re in a new landscape without having to drive or fly or get on a train. That would be one excellent superpower, inevitable weight gain and all.
On the downside, there would no longer be an excuse to avoid events such as high school reunions or visits to people who live in places you don’t really want to see. Of course, you could always say your teleporter was broken, but that excuse would get old fast.
Maybe a teleporter that had a limit to how many trips you could take in a year would be the ticket. Everyone could have 50 trips and, after that, back behind the steering wheel. However, driving wouldn’t be as bad as it is now since so many people would be off the highways because they’d teleporting.
Speaking of teleporting, another fun superpower would be the ability to send people to the cornfield, just like that nasty little boy in the classic “Twilight Zone” episode where anyone not thinking good thoughts — or not thinking thoughts the little brat approved of — were quickly vanished to a cornfield somewhere and never seen again.
This would be a scary superpower and one to be used with extreme caution, but can you imagine how many long dull meetings could end a whole lot earlier if the person making things drag on and on suddenly was sent to the cornfield?
This superpower would also clear the highways since I can’t imagine taking a drive anywhere without sending at least half of the other drivers to the cornfield.
The question is how does someone acquire these far more fun superpowers than pathetic ones like memorizing plots of old sitcoms? I think the first step would be to have Clark Kent or Darth Vader as your father and Wonder Woman as your mother.
If that doesn’t pan out, perhaps some billionaire out there could look into it. It may mean larger pants sizes for all of mankind, but the payoff of having breakfast in your hometown and lunch on the Riviera would be worth it.
Not to mention a cornfield jam packed with tailgaters, speeders and drivers who refuse to believe they don’t have the superpower of texting at 75 miles per hour.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
