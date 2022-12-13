Q. Will you tell me a little more about the different kinds of pears out there?
A. Pears are the hidden gems of the produce world when it comes to their versatility: They’re juicy enough to be eaten raw off the tree and flavorful enough to make it into dozens of different delicious dishes.
Though often thought of as a fall fruit (they start hitting shelves in September) pears are available through July, meaning they tend to show off their various uses on seasonal menus almost year round.
Could pears get any more perfect? Here’s everything you need to know about how to pick, prep, and pop ‘em into your mouth.
What are the different types of pears?
There are dozens of varieties, and each has its own set of flavorful specialties. Here’s how they break down:
Bartlett: The quintessential pear. They’re the only pear that changes color as it ripens (from green to yellow). Bartletts are the most common and popular variety in the U.S., and they’re generally what’s used for canned pears. They’re in season from late August through February.
Green Anjou: These green, egg-shaped pears are versatile and available nearly all year round. Unlike Bartlett pears, which also start off green, these pears do not change color when they ripen.
Red Anjou: Shaped the same as their green Anjou cousins, the red Anjou is notable for its beautiful deep red color. When cooking, they can be used interchangeably with Green Anjous. They’re in season from late September through the spring.
Bosc: These pears are striking for their long neck and curved stem and their brown color. Bosc flesh is more firm and dense than other pear varieties, making them a great candidate for baking and poaching. They’re in season from late September through the spring.
Picking the perfect pear
When pears are picked from the tree, they’re not actually ripe. Pears at the grocery store have been in cold storage from the day they were picked until they reach the consumer. This ensures the best quality and helps control when pears become ripe. When pears are left at room temperature, they slowly reach a sweet and succulent maturity as they ripen from the inside out.
As a rule of thumb, start by looking for pears that have no broken skin or bruises. Then pick based on your desired level of ripeness — if you want to stock up for the week, choose firm pears so they aren’t mushy by the time you’re ready to eat them. Always check a pear’s firmness by pressing on the neck.
Pears in the grocery store have a range of ripeness — the freshest, farthest-from-ripe pears are often hard as a bowling ball. When you select a firm pear, you will want to ripen at home to reach the perfect sweet and juicy character. Softer pears are ready to eat.
