Thomas Maltman’s third novel, “The Land,” was released at a time when feelings of unease pervaded this country, due to the stress of the coronavirus pandemic and the strain of an election season characterized by hostility and paranoia. And although the story takes place in the late 1990s, it seemed to speak to contemporary circumstances.
Many reviews noted how Maltman’s story felt right for the times, but 2020 was a chaotic year for publishing houses and booksellers. Hunkering down at home, people had more time to read, and sales figures showed they were buying a lot of books. Still, many publication dates were postponed, and when books finally did come out, their writers couldn’t promote them in the usual ways.
“To be honest, things were a bit of a disaster for most authors who had a book come out in 2020,” Maltman said. “Spring releases were delayed, so a glut of books came out in the fall. Before the pandemic, for the first time ever I had a travel budget, but of course all of that went away.”
Maltman, who has an MFA in creative writing from Minnesota State University, had racked up a lot of road miles supporting his first two books, “The Night Birds” and “Little Wolves.” The latter was an All Iowa Reads selection, which sent Maltman to speak at libraries scattered across the state. The former gained widespread attention after winning an Alex Award from the American Library Association, an honor given to books written for adults that also have strong appeal to teen readers.
Despite pandemic-related barriers, “The Land” found an audience as Maltman adapted to a Zoom-based literary world, and with the paperback edition of the book now available, he is able to get out and connect with readers again. He will visit North Mankato on Thursday as part of the Taylor Library’s Winter Author Series.
The plot in “The Land” unfolds in late 1999, when fears over the potential Y2K software glitch caused some otherwise rational people to cash out their investments and buy up gold bars, gas-powered generators and canned goods as they waited for the electrical grid to fail, airplanes to fall from the sky and other nightmares that would never come to pass.
Maltman’s main character is 20-year-old Lucien, a college dropout whose life gets turned upside down by a pair of unexpected events. At the story’s outset, he works as a bank teller and has a crush on one of his coworkers, a married woman named Maura. After that relationship grows closer than perhaps it ought to, Lucien is involved in a serious car accident, and Maura disappears with several thousand dollars of the bank’s money.
Hoping to recover and regroup, Lucien takes a job as caretaker on the northern Minnesota property of a wealthy husband and wife who have headed south for winter. This piece of the plot is grounded in a bit of Maltman’s own history. As a college student in the mid-1990s, he was hired by an older couple to care for their rural home and aged dog while they were away.
“They gave me one strict instruction: Make sure nothing happens to the dog,” Maltman said. “That winter was one of the coldest and loneliest times in my life. I did all I could for the old German shepherd. When the couple returned in the spring, they put the dog to sleep. I guess that’s a grimly ironic ending, but the cool thing about fiction is that when you enter a story, even one with autobiographical elements, anything can happen.”
In “The Land,” Lucien is troubled by the mystery of Maura’s disappearance, and he starts looking for answers. A fraught visit to the rural church where her husband is pastor begins an entanglement with members of a congregation whose extremism doesn’t end with their interpretation of scripture. As Dec. 31, 1999, approaches, the group expects a societal breakdown and prepares for it at a compound known to them simply as The Land.
Here, too, Maltman drew on a bit of his own experience.
“I grew up in an evangelical family,” he said. “My grandma actually used to read to me from the Book of Revelation — not exactly a chapter for young kids. My grandparents convinced all of their children to invest in property in Northern California. They named the place The Land. It was meant to be a vacation spot, but because they believed in End Times, it was also considered a possible refuge.”
Maltman notes there’s something “distinctly American about retreating to the wilderness,” and in that territory, his main character confronts a tangle of dangers.
A young woman shows up at the home where Lucien is caretaker and claims to be the owners’ estranged daughter. He lets her in, but he’s not sure he believes her. At the same time, he uses a phony name and false backstory to ingratiate himself with Maura’s husband and his followers because he suspects they might be responsible for whatever happened to her. Amid these mysteries of motive and identity, he looks for answers, and time ticks down toward New Year’s Eve and any complications it could bring.
