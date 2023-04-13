By Sarah James
Special to the Free Press
As an “oratory” is a place of prayer, Richard Robbins’ new book of poems carries a fitting title, “The Oratory of All Souls.” The collection feels like a chapel of the mind, and Robbins, in his masterfully crafted seventh book, has included poems intensely focused on humanity — sometimes concerned with perception and memory and sometimes with personal and community grief.
Examining earthly sufferings, Robbins has a clear voice throughout, one that is equally methodical and whimsical. In essence he acts as both artist and preacher. This aspect of his work — part art, part sermon — is apparent in “The Great Litany,” an apt title for a standout poem. It works like a modern-day intercessory prayer, including various petitions as fitting in contemporary life as they would have been in fifth-century Rome. The imagery is rich and grappling, mimicking the incantations led by a deacon.
“We can barely stand for the whole prayer, some of us, the west window still dark this time of morning, the baseboards ticking slow to temperature. The ocean falls into itself two blocks away. We might stay upright if we could walk there,” Robbins writes.
Although he came of age in Southern California and Montana, Robbins made a name for himself during his 35 years living and teaching in Minnesota. He directed the much-loved Good Thunder Reading Series at Minnesota State University from 1986 to 2014 and was often credited with making it what some called the country’s best small-town reading series. Before retiring in 2021, Robbins was the founding director of the Creative Writing Program and led it for many years.
“The Oratory of All Souls” is a must-read for anyone familiar with or new to Robbins’ work. Calm and thought-provoking, the poems’ imagery will both entrance readers and inspire consideration of human existence, our very essence. Robbins’ voice poignantly resembles poets of old, with a steady iambic beat reminiscent at times of T. S. Eliot. His poems want to be read out loud, to be shared, to be discussed. They reach out with such fervor it invites us to walk each other home — seeking, longing, breaking and mending towards resurrection.
Robbins seems to be a poet with itchy feet, in life and on the page. This only works to his credit in his writing, one of his great strengths being the settings he paints for us, so tactile at times that we may as well have lived it ourselves. The poems throughout are rich in surroundings and lush references to nature, wildlife and places of beauty, sometimes complicated beauty. There is a sense of command in both the natural world and the banalities of daily life — trucks, tractors, a cabin and pipe smoke.
It is truly a collection that is all encompassing, from the first moments of birth to the echo of death. Some particularly moving moments appear in “Before,” as the speaker describes his son’s birth and a wish to linger on “the nearness of salt” and to “smell the ocean of his head.”
The book is broken into four parts, each preceded by a quotation that may act as a rough introduction to upcoming themes. We encounter many voices, with some poems being clear snapshots of a time now passed. We journey to many places, some familiar and others distant and unknown, mulling on locations so lushly that time begins to stagnate and individual human journeys, so personal, spring from the pages. We meet the father, the lover, the man in the field, the proverbial “I,” and at times we feel as though they could interchange seamlessly. Wider concepts are always at play in Robbins’ work and don’t feel out of place. The ideas take their time and begin to swell, especially in part three, which stands as the real beating heart of this collection.
The third section, which gives the book its title, is one long and ambitious poem in 19 parts, each piece reflecting on a panel in Stanley Spencer’s mural at Sandham Memorial Chapel in England. The work’s 19 panels are drawn from and respond to Spencer’s service in World War I. Robbins’ poem, with a segmented and prayer-like structure, calls upon clear and memorable images. In the third section, “Ablutions,” Robbins writes, “We would iodine the rib wound, pat / dry the bathed back. We would polish brass / fixtures for art, for a weekend pass.”
Robbins has migrated back west in retirement, now living in Oregon along with his wife, poet Candace Black. He has, however, returned to Minnesota to promote his new book. He will be reading 9 p.m. Saturday at the Poor Farm, just south of Mankato. The reading also features current and former MSU creative writing students.
Sarah James is a recent graduate of the creative writing program at Minnesota State University Mankato. She is a keen fiction writer originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland.
