In a tiny room in the upper level of Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mankato, 11 high school students spread out across three teams sit with rapt attention as they listen to a woman reading trivia questions.
The woman gets only a few words into her question before teams, fingers already on buzzers, “buzz in.” One by one, the teams come up with correct answers to nearly all of these impossibly difficult questions.
Questions like:
■ What mammalian insectivore will perish from hypothermia if unable to devour some 75 percent of its body weight daily?
■ Electroplating involves the deposition of a metal onto a metallic surface through what chemical decomposition process?
■ Your speed is 180 miles per hour and your altitude is 10,000 feet. If you can descend at 500 feet per minute, you should begin your descent how many miles from your destination airport?
Welcome to Knowledge Bowl, the high stakes high school version of Trivial Pursuit. Its season runs late-fall to early spring, and competition days generally mean a day off of school to sit in a room and answer obscure/technical/mathematical questions with your friends. If your team is good enough, you could find yourself at regionals. And if you get to regionals, you can even letter in Knowledge Bowl. Not too shabby.
Mankato West Senior High School has seen a dramatic rise in its Knowledge Bowl participation numbers. And even though the virus that altered the world canceled the KB postseason, West had a great year. Two of it’s teams qualified for the state meet.
West Knowledge Bowl coach Micah Degner says the appeal of this activity is that it doesn’t matter what your grade point average says. Anyone can be good at this.
“This is a way to kind of showcase what you know in a non-academic setting,” Degner said. “A lot of our students, some of whom don’t do that well in school, actually — you’d think they would — are actually really, really good at this.”
Whereas the program at West used to have a few dozen students, now they’ve got more than 50. The high school program is fed by a vibrant middle school program.
“We have a group of students where this is one of the only activities they do,” Degner said. “In a big school like ours there's a lot of different places you could fit in. But some kids don’t want to do the arts, they don’t want to do sports, and this is a good fit for them. It’s also fun.”
Mankato East Senior High School Knowledge Bowl Coach Steve Baxa said he and Aaron Miller, the other West coach, brought KB to town about 10 years ago. Baxa had been a Knowledge Bowl coach at a Twin Cities high school and wanted to get it going in the Mankato schools. Miller was willing to help.
“Kids are always like, ‘Oh my God, this is so much more fun than I thought it would be,’” he said.
Baxa said the program started small but grew rapidly. Today it attracts a steady annual group of about 30 students. They’ve recently added a middle school program at Prairie Winds, though, so he anticipates East High School’s numbers to grow.
For Baxa, the program’s attraction and importance are in reinforcing the things they’re learning in the classroom.
“It’s an application of what they learned in school,” he said. “I hear kids say, ‘Oh my gosh, I should pay attention in science now.”
Afnaan Hashmi, a senior at West, said he likes the dual nature of Knowledge Bowl: getting smarter while hanging out with cool people.
“Knowledge Bowl is a pretty good activity in a sense that you can build your mind and form friendships with people on your team,” he said.
Hashmi and his team were in that tiny church room a few weeks ago, answering questions similar to the ones above. But watching Knowledge Bowl is a curious thing. Out of dozens of questions, the woman asking the questions only completes a given question only a handful of times. That’s because the teams are always buzzing in strategically, waiting only until they have enough information to make an educated guess.
“The really good teams will buzz in not when they know the answer, but when they think they can answer it,” Baxa said, “when they know where the question is going.”
Hashmi agreed.
“You can’t afford to have a team buzz in before you,” he said. “It’s a calculated risk each time. … Sometimes we buzz in way too early.”
Hashmi started his Knowledge Bowl participation in seventh grade, and says he just generally loves trivia. And while there is some specialization — he’s been the math guy on a few teams, for example — there is one subject area most players will agree is … the … worst.
“Literature questions are brutal,” he said. “People just don’t read enough.”
