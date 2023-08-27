It is said that necessity is the mother of invention. Sometimes, it is the mother of a beautiful nature area.
Indian Lake Conservation Area, just north of Blue Earth County Road 90 on Indian Lake Road south of Mankato, was reborn through necessity. Wetlands removed with construction of the “South Route,” which eventually took the name County Road 90, needed to be replaced.
The area in question had been a lake prior to the 1920s, when it was drained and converted to farmland. Blue Earth County officials thought it was a logical site for added wetlands — and neighbors agreed — so they purchased about 120 acres in 1998 for just that purpose.
It received a federal Environmental Excellence Award in 1999 upon completion.
Indian Lake Conservation Area not only satisfied the need to replace lost wetlands at up to a 2-to-1 ratio, but created a “wetlands bank” that has continued to provide the county with replacement wetlands for projects such as the recent County Road 12 extension.
And, most importantly, it has provided another beautiful multi-use nature area that serves hikers, horseback riders and others seeking escape. In recent years, the county has added similar areas in Red Jacket Valley Park just to the west.
In addition, the city of Mankato has purchased 100 acres on the city’s southeast edge that could become a natural area of more than 150 acres. As with Indian Lake, it will take imagination, lobbying, designing, environmental consulting and more to come into existence.
The county began work on Indian Lake in 1996. At that point, then-Public Works Director Al Forsberg told The Free Press, “The area has a lot of historic interest. It’s close to Mankato, so it’ll be accessible to people. And it’s very aesthetic.”
In fact, a drive past on the gravel Indian Lake Road today might make someone think they’ve been transported to northern Minnesota. The 1-mile gravel trail that encircles the pond blends with the uplands, which were included to help preserve the rustic appearance, and no facilities other than a gravel parking lot provide an indication of any development.
“It’s certainly a nice water-quality and wetland restoration project that has multiple benefits for the county and its residents,” said Ryan Thilges, Blue Earth County public works director. “Because a lot of our parks are not open during winter months, I know that one gets more use.”
Crews will clear the trail of snow when time permits. Since it’s a day-use park, they don’t have statistics about how many people visit, but it is popular for a variety of uses, including walking dogs, he said.
The Blue Earth County Board faced some resistance from neighbors in 1997 when rumors circulated that the area would have low water levels. Neighbors were concerned it would be more of a swamp than lake, with associated bad traits such as a swampy odor and mosquitoes.
After listening to various experts, a compromise was reached where about 23 acres were created with depths ranging from 3 to 10 feet and another 14 acres less than 3 feet, which provides fertile area for cattails and other vegetation. This adds to the lake-like nature of the area.
Becki True, who grew up in the area in the 1970s when the reclaimed lake was farmland, waxed poetic about the area. She returned to her hometown a few years ago after a 30-year absence.
“The whole area was our playground,” she said. “We were down at the river every day in the summer. We’d take a pack of hotdogs and some matches with us and head down to the river in the morning and wouldn’t come back until late in the afternoon, and sometimes camped overnight.”
A Blue Earth County Historical Society photo from the Indian Lake School, circa 1941, shows several True family members, joined by family names of Watts, Schaub, Keenan and Yarger.
The schoolhouse was the center of the community for years, often appearing in social notes in the newspaper, but was terminated in 1945. The building was later used by the Mankato Saddle Club.
She said the gravel road scared off city folks who wanted to keep their cars clean. The area provided her and neighbor kids with raspberries and wild grapes for jam, catfish and the occasional walleye for meals, and a place for moonlit winter sled rides.
“Other than having a limited number of playmates, or the effort it took to get to town, it was a fantastic place to grow up,” she said.
She misses features that are gone — the Saddle Club, her grandpa’s barn, trees from the apple orchard — and regrets that County Road 90 brings more people out to the idyllic area of her youth.
“Seeing it now, it’s nice to see the lake restored, and I’ve walked out there several times,” True said.
In fact, the area has lived up to original plans, Thilges said, and takes relatively little money to maintain.
The county receives the occasional email or phone call complaining that horseback riders don’t clean up after their animals, but the great majority of feedback is positive, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.