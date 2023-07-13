We did something out of the ordinary last weekend — we went to see a movie in an actual movie theater instead of streaming it at home.
Back in the old days we went to the movies at least once a week. It was easy to be highly undiscriminating since there was a dollar theater in our neighborhood, and we’d go see whatever was playing. Even if the movie was terrible, the theater was air-conditioned and for a buck that’s hard to beat.
As the years passed and dollar theaters vanished, our movie nights dwindled. After our sons were born in the 1990s, we really became homebodies until the kids were old enough to sit through a Disney film.
So what got us back into the theater for our recent night out? “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” a pure popcorn feature that kept us entertained for the whole two hours and 34 minutes which, believe me, is a major feat since I especially have the attention span of a gnat.
Watching it, I couldn’t help but flashback to the original Indiana Jones movie, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Since it would have taken months to reach the dollar theater, we splurged and saw it at a newly built cineplex that had a small screen, a terrible sound system but a classy decorating scheme that included tiny fairy lights built into runners along each side of the aisle, a very 1980s touch that made us theater goers feel pretty darn sophisticated.
Flash forward to the current Indiana Jones, viewed in a theater with lounge chairs that are cushier than our recliners at home, Diet Cokes served in glasses the size of vases and tickets that were scanned instead of torn in half. While I miss ticket stubs, those comfy chairs more than make up for it.
Sitting in the darkened theater, I started doing some mental math. Harrison Ford was around 40 when he made “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” which makes him around 80 now. Mark and I were barely in our 20s when we first saw “Raiders,” which makes us — never mind, we can skip the rest of that mental math.
But as I watched the movie unfold, I couldn’t help thinking about those two young things we used to be and comparing them to the two not-so-young things we’ve become. Two questions buzzed around me like extra annoying mosquitoes: 1) Where DOES time go and why is it no one ever sees it leave? And 2) Why do the years have to go by so disturbingly fast?
Forty years is a long time. For some people, 40 years is a lifetime, for others more than a lifetime, but for each of us, it’s a nice-sized chunk of our time on this planet.
I’ve heard the “Dial of Destiny” is the final installment of the Indiana Jones series and that’s probably a good idea. While Indy holds his own with the many, many villains in his latest adventure, he also struggles while climbing up walls, complains about aches and pains and occasionally suffers from a memory lapse or two. All in all, though, Indy has aged with dignity, an admirable goal for everyone.
No spoilers, but the movie ends full circle, the kind of ending most moviegoers want in a film. Actually, it’s the kind of ending most people want in real life as well. The ending did make me cry, although I’m not sure if I was crying over the movie or over those two young kids who were in a theater with fairy lights running down the sides of the aisles so many years ago, cheering Indy on and thinking life lasted forever.
This is most definitely not a spoiler alert: life doesn’t last forever. Indiana Jones got old, as did the rest of the audience, including my husband and me.
And as life starts to come full circle, all I can say is: Aren’t we lucky to still be here for the rest of it?
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
