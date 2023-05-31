A fellow gardener had a question concerning insect dust in the garden. “I use it, but the insects just keep coming. Isn’t it effective?” Yes, it is. And yes, they will!
Most insect products affect the target insect only at the adult stage in their life. So, when you are dusting the cucumber beetles on your vine plants, larvae and eggs are still below at the plant’s root area. After the eggs hatch, the larvae feast on the roots and eventually emerge as adults.
Dusting is not a one-time event. For effectiveness you must dust when adults are present. Since the beetles move around, you don’t have to dust every plant, they will come across it soon enough. Dusting should also be very light; too much clogs the leaf pores.
As many gardeners do, I came up with my own duster, which puts on a very fine coating, versus the lumpy shaker can. I take a pair of panty hose and cut off a leg at the top. Nestle the nylon leg into a used coffee can, stretching the cut end over the rim on the container. Pour the dust into the nylon, to about the size of a soft ball. Then I tie the top of the nylon, and the knot becomes the handle. When you pull it out of the can it will stretch out to nearly perfect plant height. Then I apply it by gently tapping the ‘dust ball’ using a garden stake or similar item. It leaves a very fine coating, using the least possible dust to get the job done. To store it, simply place back in the can and put the lid on. Simple and effective.
Composting: Are you creating humus or an insect hotel?
After years of teaching gardening classes, one thing is clear — few folks compost correctly. Now this wouldn’t be a big deal if the consequences weren’t so bad!
Yes, it’s true. Most gardeners who are trying to be earth friendly are composting somewhere in the backyard. Layers of grass, dead plants and melon rinds all heaped up. So, what is it that goes so wrong?
A “passive” pile that sits unattended takes months if not years to decompose to the useable end result known as “humus.” A pile that is correctly worked can go from layers of grass, dead plants and melon rinds to “humus” in just a few weeks! The main reason to avoid the “passive pile” technique is this; you are creating an insect winter spa!
Most of our garden pests have laid eggs on your garden plants that you pull up and toss in the pile at the end of the season. In the comfort of your passive pile, the eggs spend the winter — only to hatch and make their way back to the land of their ancestors in the spring — your garden! Late in the year the gardener is even more unlikely to keep the pile turned as winter creeps in. The same advice would apply to tilling under your vegetable garden plants, it’s the same principle — till them under until spring when you re-till them up to the surface.
Although it might not be obvious, vegetable plants especially tomato, brassicas and vine crops will be a host to insect eggs and diseases. Practice clean cultivation. Pull up and remove all of your veg plants to the city compost heap if allowed, where piles are maintained. The main insect pests with large populations in the southern Minnesota garden are: Squash Vine Borer, Squash Bug, Picnic (Sap) Beetle, Cabbage looper, Colorado Potato Beetle, Northern Rootworm Corn Beetle, Cutworms and Striped or Spotted Cucumber Beetles.
From this list, only the Spotted Cucumber Beetle will sometimes migrate in from warmer climates. The rest of the insects on the list winter over either in the soil, in plant debris or in grassy areas near the garden. So, in the spring, it’s no coincidence they are there to pounce on your plants.
Also be mindful that melon rinds from your own garden are the same as saving the plant debris. Ever wonder where those pesky fruit gnats come from in your kitchen? The eggs of the insects come in on fruit you buy or pick and then hatch while sitting on your kitchen counter. See the connection?
To be a successful vegetable gardener, this is the single BEST piece of advice I can give you: Till or turn your garden very late in the season, mid to late November, to expose many of the insects & eggs that are snuggled in for the winter. Never till in your garden plant debris, rake off and burn or bring to the city compost site. Never put your garden plants in an open compost pile. Keep edges of the garden area mowed to avoid tall grassy areas that insects love.
