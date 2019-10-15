Question: I keep hearing that to lose weight and be healthy I should start counting my calories. I’ve heard people say it is simply just calories in calories out. Is this true?
At the end of the day calories do matter but shouldn’t be your primary focus for several reasons. It is almost impossible to accurately track the exact number of calories you are taking in or burning each day. Calories are used to measure the amount of energy that a food contains.
Today, total calories are usually calculated in products by adding up energy from carbohydrates, protein, and fat. Knowing roughly how many calories a food contains is good for reference, but should not be stressed to the exact number. Many factors need to be considered besides the number of calories, including digestion, body temperature regulation, beating of our heart and even breathing.
The total calories we consume is just one piece of the health puzzle. Many factors affect the number of daily calories we burn too. Every person’s metabolism is different which greatly affects how much energy is required and used from person to person each day.
Variations in metabolism can come from body temperature, fidgeting, and other small movements in addition to exercise. It is difficult to get an exact calorie-burn estimate from exercise. In general, most studies report that exercise machines and fitness trackers are inaccurate.
We shouldn’t obsess over the number of calories we eat or the number of calories we burn each day because we can never accurately measure them.
One simple way to look at this question is to compare a cookie and an apple. Both contain approximately 130 calories, but have very different effects on the body. The apple contains vitamins, fiber and antioxidants your body loves. Whereas the cookie with the same energy amount will not give your body the same benefits.
A different approach to the strictness and stress of counting calories is to focus on your food selection instead. Filling your plate with whole, minimally processed foods will be more effective than obsessively counting calories and worrying. Consciously choosing nutrient-dense foods and recognizing if you are actually hungry or not is a stress-free way to create a healthy eating pattern and lifestyle.
