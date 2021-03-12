Though Caitlin Lang and Sam Matter’s art complements one another, the pair never met before their joint exhibit.
The two artists present “Intentionally Accidental,” a joint mix-media exhibit now through April 3 at The Grand Center for Arts & Culture in New Ulm.
Lang, a Springfield native, and Matter, a New Ulm native, were brought together by The Grand’s executive director and founder, Anne Makepeace. Makepeace knew Matter wanted to have another show but didn’t quite have enough new work to fill a solo exhibit. And Lang, a board member at The Grand, hadn’t done a show yet.
Though duo shows aren’t typical at The Grand, Makepeace said, the pair’s work was a perfect opportunity to exhibit their artwork together.
“We like to have different things (at The Grand),” Makepeace said. “They’re both, in different ways, cool people … We have a lot of some of the long-term, late-career artists here and it’s nice to have people like Caitlin, who’s never had a show, and Sam, who’s had one show here.”
Lang and Matter’s art, unique in their way, share the same young-spirited and vibrancy in their art, Makepeace said.
Matter dedicates much of his time to his art inspired by people and readings. Though Matter attended college briefly to study graphic design, he knew that wasn’t what he wanted to make. The latest exhibit’s inspiration came from a lot of Greek mythology he was reading about.
“I am professionally myself every day,” he said.
Matter’s work in the exhibit features a variety of subjects, including extremely detailed paintings of animals and the human body. He describes his art as “cartoony” but his surreal paintings display high attention to detail, especially in the pieces featuring anatomy. Bones, Matter said, take on a different meaning to everyone — there’s no one meaning to the symbolism of bones.
But he enjoys drawing them.
“I like bones — it’s the structure which everything is built on,” he said.
“I love what (Matter) does because it’s so different from what I do,” Lang said. “I appreciate that, and there is so much meaning and emotion behind it.”
Lang studied studio art and graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. She makes art full time.
Lang’s art features a variety of musicians including some on LPs such as Prince, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin, one of her favorites.
“I always listened to a lot of classic rock, it’s always been my favorite,” she said. “I picked music because I listen to music when I’m drawing or painting at all hours.”
The subjects in her art are instantly identifiable, she said.
Lang’s work also includes mixed-media such as a guitar put together by scraps of CDs and portraits on canvas of Guns N Rose’s guitarist, Slash and heavy metal musician Rob Zombie.
“The attention to highlights (in Lang’s work) are just phenomenal,” Matter said. “The hands touching the guitar, you see every finger … Her attention to lighting and shadow is phenomenal and blows me away.”
The exhibit, between surreal and traditional, brings an interesting and captivating collection of work.
“Take in all the different ways you can express yourself because Sam and I, we’re expressing things entirely different,” Lang said.
“I don’t invest in what other people invest in themselves,” Matter said, “but if they’re going (to the exhibit), enjoy yourself because that’s what you chose to do.”
