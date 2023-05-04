Linda LeGarde Grover’s “Gichigami Hearts” brings readers through the history of the author’s Ojibwe/Anishinaabe ancestors as they navigated colonization, displacement, government-mandated boarding schools and a changing cultural landscape in the Upper Midwest.
Grover, a novelist and short story writer, is an enrolled member of the Bois Forte Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, and she is a professor of American Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth, as well as a columnist for the Duluth News Tribune.
Her book, published in 2021 by the University of Minnesota Press, is centered mainly in Duluth, and it includes exquisite descriptions of the variety of neighborhoods that both clash and come together to make up the city’s eclectic community. And as promised by the book’s subtitle, “Stories and Histories from Misaabekong,” Grover tells the reader a series of stories. (Misaabekong is the Ojibwe name for the area where Duluth stands.)
Some of these stories are about Grover’s family, like the account of her grandfather Elias, who she remembers as a man who wandered from the Union Gospel Mission to the Bethel Mission, both on First Street, in order to hear a sermon in exchange for food and shelter. Other stories range far from the day-to-day reality of getting by, such as a tale of underwater spirits and the ancient heroic figure, Nanaboozhoo.
When the stories burst with personal reflection, they are often followed by a family photo in black and white or a poem that sings with reverence and heart. No matter the story, Grover makes one thing abundantly clear: “The stories and what is real are larger, stronger, and more permanent than our frail chain of human existence.” Grover explains that stories that have been passed down as legend and mythology are “debwe, this is the truth.” Of the other stories about her family and their experiences, well, they are “gaye debwe; this is the truth also,” she writes.
Within these intermingling truths, Grover explores ideas of culture and identity. Her complicated history of Ojibwe, Norwegian and Polish heritage, along with her uncle’s marriage into Duluth’s “Little Italy” near the Point of Rocks, gives the author an unusual perspective. She often returns to the admirable tenacity and survival skills of the Ojibwe, whether they were living a secluded life on a Lake Superior island or selling handcrafted tomahawks at a roadside stand. To choose just one identity is impossible — nearly every person or place in this book has at least two or three names, depending on who you ask — but that’s what makes Grover’s journey a uniquely American experience.
Grover does an excellent job of illustrating what her forbearers lost — and what they discovered — as they were moved to reservations and sent to boarding schools, and as they clashed against a culture that sought to “solve” their own way of life. There is no grievance or malice in the way she tells these truths. They simply are what they are. She takes her role as storyteller seriously and keeps a consistent tone of reverence for the history she is imparting. She also makes a point to reveal how this history has affected her present situation as a professor at the UMD.
As a former high school teacher, this reviewer wishes she would have had the opportunity to share Grover’s book with students. Gichigami Hearts brings local history, some of it sadly underrepresented, into the forefront in the form of small vignettes that are enjoyable to read and easy to digest. To Linda LeGarde Grover, readers are likely to say "miigwech," thank you.
Jennifer Hughes is a graduate student studying creative writing at Minnesota State University Mankato.
