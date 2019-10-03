It’s baseball playoff time, so to kick off this discussion of little, old, black dogs, let’s imagine we’re playing in a really important baseball game.
Let’s say it’s Major League Baseball. And let’s say it’s the seventh game of the World Series and you’re up to bat. It’s the bottom of the ninth inning, your team is losing, there are two outs, and the count is 0-2. Pressure is on!
You’d feel pretty nervous, anxious, desperate. Almost like your chances of finding success in this situation were quite dim.
What does this have to do with little, old, black dogs? I’ll get to that.
You might have gathered by reading my previous columns that I’m a bit of a dog person. I love them. Like, a lot. There are some days when I actually prefer dogs to humans (I’m sure there’s a wacky T-shirt online I could get that says exactly that.) When a heartworm-riddled lab named Sister lovingly dismembered our living room, I wrote all about that. And when a tiny, beautiful dachshund with an enlarged heart named Edna entered our lives, I wrote about her, too. Actually, I think the only piece I wrote about her was an angry rant about the people who’d abandoned her on a busy street in Madison, WI. (Silly as it sounds, I still have a hard time talking about her.) And we’ve got the trusty ‘ol Henry T. Beagle. Ornery as ever. My best friend.
But I don’t want to waste any more time talking about me and my emotional attachment to animals (we’d literally be here for several awkward days full of ugly cries and endless scrolls through the thousands of “super cute” pics of all my animals). Instead, I’d like to tell you about Mongo, my newest little buddy.
Mongo came to us from an animal rescue in the St. Cloud area called Grey Face Rescue and Retirement. As the name suggests, Grey Face specializes in finding homes for older dogs.
I remember his listing on the site well. It said he suffers from “Black Dog Syndrome,” which I’d never heard. Apparently, black-furred dogs wait much longer for homes than their fairer-furred brethren. And then, just this week, I started seeing pictures of friends’ black dog pets posted to Facebook with the hashtag #NationalBlackDogDay.
I did a little looking into the National Black Dog Day to see if the science backs up the claim. Are black dogs, in fact, adopted at a lesser rate?
Turns out the answer is, well, mostly “Yes.” There are a lot of factors in play here including: geography, breed, age, physical features, in-person visits Vs. photos Vs. video, etc. In a few of the studies, black dogs were shown to be adopted the quickest. But in more cases, studies showed black dogs (and cats, too!) at a disadvantage. In euthanasia records, black dogs are overrepresented. Same with surrender rates reported by animal shelters. This is all Google-able.
One study mentioned the use of black or darker-colored dogs in films as part of the reason some people are averse to them. Perhaps. But I think the biggest culprit is this: Black dogs are harder to photograph.
Here’s my theory: To properly show all the cuteness of a black dog, you need to know your way around the settings and functions of your camera or iPhone. And most of us don’t have that skill. We point and shoot. If the image is less than perfect, we shrug and lament that we’re not professional photographers and move on. This fact transfers to the well-meaning folks at animal shelters and rescues, who do their best to get photos of all their animals on their websites as quickly as possible.
Being the kind of guy who whips his phone out 10-15 times a day to get quick pic of this cute thing the dog is doing, I’ve become acutely aware of how hard it is to get a good shot of Mongo’s face. The light needs to be just right. If it’s not, there’s just not a lot of cute to see. Now when I photograph him, I either lighten up the room or fiddle with the settings on my camera to bring out the full wonder of his toothless smile.
Here’s the thing: My guess is that 90 percent of prospective dog or cat owners peruse those shelter or rescue sites before they come to the shelter. In cases where a rescue doesn’t have a facility, online photos are the only way to see the animals. So people are making decisions on photos, some of which may not be showing the true glory of an animal.
For Mongo, it was truly the bottom on the ninth, two outs, and the count was 0-2. He’d been waiting a long time for a forever home (I should add that he was waiting in a loving foster home that spoiled him, so he was not suffering — shout out to Raylene Johnson, Mongo’s foster mom, who loved him so much while he was with her that she cried when we picked him up.)
I’ve said this before. I’ll say it again. You will never, ever have a better pet experience than you’ll have by adopting a senior dog. They’re savvy to how the world works, they appreciate being given a home, they settle into your life quickly and become loyal companions overnight. They’re thrilled when you come home — thrilled in a way that’s hard to put into words; the look in their eyes, the way they cuddle up to you on the couch … I don’t know. There’s a kind of canine gratitude that makes its way from their hearts to yours.
As I’m writing this, Mongo is asleep next to me on a chair. Ope! Wait, now he’s up! He saw a squirrel on the deck and there’s nothing Mongo hates more than squirrels. I don’t have the heart to tell him that, with only three teeth left, he might not fare well against that chonky fella digging his hidden walnuts out of the basil plants. And even if I did tell him, I don’t think he’d be able to hear me. It appears Mongo is a tad deaf. And a tad perfect. And beautiful. And adorable, loyal, lovable, sweet, tender, goofy and, most importantly, no longer having to worry about being a black dog in a shelter.
So when it comes to black dogs, give them a chance. It’s not their fault that they don’t photograph easily. Go see them in person. You’ll be glad you did.
If you’re interested in adopting a senior dog or any animal, there are two places in the Mankato area where you can find one. The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society can be reached at (507) 625-6363 or benchs.org. Mending Spirits Animal Rescue can be reached at (507) 479-1402 or mendingspirits.org.
For more information about Grey Face Rescue and Retirement, visit greyfacerescue.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.