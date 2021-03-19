Minding my own business as I picked up an order for one of those online delivery services — my side gig — I pulled my car around to the appropriate pickup spot in the parking lot.
Now, I always get nervous in those angled parking lots because I once came in the wrong way and this BIG white 1500 Ram truck towered over my lil’ Buick. And I’ll never forget the dude’s face — his face scrunched in anger and annoyance at my ignorance. Since then, I swore to never do that again so I always look to see if the parking lots have an arrow to point where to go.
On this day, I was driving the correct way to turn into the parking area — the arrow was in line with the direction I was going. Note, there was only one arrow going MY direction. So I tried to pull out, and this seemingly nice lady tried to go into that row but, of course, there was no space. She braked hard in her little black car, throwing up her hands for me to move, no longer seeming so nice. But to the left of me was an SUV — a Mexican standoff.
Oh, my God, this is my nightmare.
I’m no Clint Eastwood, and all I could do was try to squeeze between the SUV to my left to please the lady trying to get into her parking spot — even though she was in the wrong.
My car’s an old lady, and I’m sure she blushed as I swore into the heavens in frustration. My delivering shift had just begun, too.
“I might not last long,” I texted my husband. Let’s just say I said that people were driving like hooligans but used some other words.
But I did finish my shift — three hours’ worth of driving to and from establishments to pick up groceries and food for customers. Let me tell you, there was more than just one hooligan out Friday. Some person behind me at an intersection decided to pull a U-turn and almost got T-boned by someone turning right.
Another person passed me on Glenwood — a no-pass zone — because I was driving the speed limit. How dare I?
One lady, who I think was just confused in the roundabout, tried to go straight in the center lane causing a little kerfuffle. And at least five individuals decided that stop signs were more of a suggestion and passed those, too.
Three hours on the road — and especially parking lots where laws just don’t seem to matter — were more than enough for me.
It seems like people have gotten worse at driving during the pandemic. Don’t get me wrong, though it’s been suggested I “drive like a grandma” by various people, I can be an idiot on the road, too. Sometimes it happens, like at a four-way stop when I went and it wasn’t my turn and the Jeep got mad at me. I’m so sorry, Jeep.
But every day I hit the road, especially when delivering, the number of reckless driving incidents I notice grows larger. I’ve noticed it particularly on the highway where people are driving nearly 80 or 90 mph.
It’s not just me who thinks that. A Free Press article published Jan. 3 stated the Minnesota State Patrol citations issued for more than 100 mph doubled compared to last year’s.
“Researchers say the increase in reckless driving during the pandemic can be related to boredom,” the story said.
An Minnesota Public Radio article published Feb. 26 states: “Reckless driving has led to more fatal crashes. At least 120 people died in Minnesota last year in speed-related accidents, the highest number reported since 2008.”
Both articles reported that more people are driving for entertainment as other things remained closed or with restrictions. Driving has become some sort of outlet of freedom, I guess. But as with many other things, one’s freedom ends where another begins.
And I don’t know about y’all, but I don’t really like the idea of causing a fatal collision because I want some entertainment. I certainly don’t want to be in a fatal crash caused by someone else either.
As we inch closer to the summer months, where nothing feels better than taking an evening ride while listening to some Luke Combs to ease the mind, don’t be reckless. Fatalities caused by reckless driving is ... well, unnecessarily reckless.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
