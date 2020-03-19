Mark Forgy had just wrapped up his sophomore year of college when he packed a bag and headed to Europe for a summer abroad. You know, bunk down in hostels, hike through the mountains, that kind of thing.
He had no idea when he left, obviously, that his life would be transformed — in a good way — by one of the world’s most notorious art forgers.
Toward what he thought was the end of his stay in Europe, Forgy agreed to accompany a new acquaintance he’d made to the island of Ibizia.
“He’d said ‘It’s a beautiful place. A lot of people come there, fall in love with it and end up staying,’” Forgy recalled.
So he agreed.
As the boat pulled up to Ibezia, Forgy saw a man sitting on the quay.
“I asked him, ‘Do you speak English?’” Forgy said. “And he beams this smile and says, ‘Like they do in Kansas City!’ only with a strong Hungarian accent.”
From that moment on, nothing in Forgy’s life would ever be the same. That chance meeting with Elmyr de Hory would lead to a whirlwind friendship, eight years living with him on the island and the kind of stories and memories he’d never dreamed of collecting before he left for Europe.
By the end of their eight-year friendship Forgy would appear in an Orson Wells film about de Hory, attend parties at de Hory’s home frequented by famous artists, and watch de Hory die in his arms after a suicide attempt. And when he returned to the U.S., he’d bring with him all of de Hory’s collected works and possessions, including hundreds of paintings and sketches.
“I went there with a backpack,” Forgy said. “I came back with three tons of stuff.”
Those paintings are the subject of an exhibit currently on display at Gustavus Adolphus College’s Hillstrom Museum. The exhibit is made up of original works by de Hory, who never achieved the kind of notoriety for his own work he felt he deserved. This exhibit is Forgy’s attempt to show that de Hory was a gifted artist in his own right, and deserves to be recognized for more than just “fakes.” The exhibit runs through April 19, although the museum will be closed because of coronavirus until at least March 27.
“At this late stage of the game I’m trying to reframe him, if you will,” Forgy said during a recent visit at the Hillstrom. “When he died he left me his collection and a considerable portion of that collection happened to be his portraitures. … I want to try to reposition him so people could really, now, a couple of generations removed from that scandal, can look at this art with fresh eyes.”
Forgy (whose name rhymes with “corgi”) became de Hory’s assistant days after meeting him, helping him with correspondence, taking care of the garden, cleaning the pool and other miscellaneous chores.
He had no idea about the world he was stepping into.
“He told me he was an artist,” Forgy said.
Three weeks after moving into de Hory’s home, a newly published book by Clifford Irving documenting de Hory’s life as an art forger arrived at the house.
“I read the book and I was like, ‘I’m living with an art forger! Oh my god! How cool is that?’” he said.
This was 1969, and it had been about two years since de Hory was outed as a forger. But at that time he was “transitioning from the shadows,” Forgy said.
“He tried mightily to emancipate himself from that reputation,” he said. “You know, ‘Now that I’ve been exposed, people can see the talent that I brought to the forgery, they will see me as a bona fide artist in my own right.’ That was his lifelong wish. That was his goal. He never made it.”
After the scandal, de Hory’s life was quite different than before. His life was different after the scandal because people would beat a path to his door saying, ‘Oh, I’ve always wanted a Modigliani’, or ‘I’ve always wanted a Picasso blue period piece,’ ‘A Matisse — can you make one for me?’”
De Hory found there was a market for his pastiches of the modern masters, so he continued to produce them. But instead of forging an artist’s signature, he’d place his own on the works, perhaps a little larger than normal. Just as in his forgery days, these new pastiches earned him a comfortable living. But he still wanted more.
“He longed for being able to do that on the back of his own work. I consider this exhibition as my tribute to him,” Forgy said. “To the public’s consumption, (the forgery) is what made him interesting. What I am suggesting is that there is another side to this coin, and that has to do with recognizing more honestly the talent he brought to bear in his fakery and how it translates into his own art. I believe it’s credit worthy, attention worthy and it can be viewed now with fresh eyes, two generations removed from the scandal, so his name is no longer associated with the stain of criminality. People will be able to look at this art more for its intrinsic merit, and that’s what he always tried to emphasize.”
During Forgy’s stay with de Hory, and because of that Clifford Irving book, legendary filmmaker Orson Welles came to Ibezia to do a documentary film about de Hory. His film was based on Irving’s account which was full of exaggerations, embellishments and falsehoods. But Forgy played along.
“I must have been lurking around in the background and he said, ‘OK, we have to give this guy some kind of rai·son d'ê·tre,’” Forgy said. “So he says to me, ‘OK, I want you to sit in this chair, and this is what I want you to say.’ So rather stiffly I parroted what he wanted me to say.
His dialogue in the film, which you can find on YouTube talks about how he came to know de Hory. He says in the film that he read Irving’s book, became enamored with de Hory and came over from the U.S. to meet him which, obviously, wasn’t true.
“But if Orson Welles tells you to say something you say it,” he said.
The summer after he arrived in Ibezia, de Hory opened an art gallery and put Forgy in charge of running it. And that’s what he did for the majority of his time there.
Eight years after he arrived, the end was coming for de Hory. In 1976, an art dealer that had had some bad dealings with de Hory made some criminal accusations about him. That led to law enforcement investigating the case, and the convening of a tribunal to consider charges against him.
Forgy had left the home and gone into town to call a friend for an update about the tribunal, and she told him the tribunal had approved the extradition of de Hory to France. This meant he’d spent an extended time period in prison as he awaited trial. Unlike the U.S., France doesn’t allow defendants to bail out of jail pending a trial.
So Forgy had to deliver that news to de Hory.
“That was the hardest moment of my life,” he said.
A short time later, two people came to visit de Hory. They had grim news.
“One of the men says that he’s aware that Elmyr’s dealer has a contract out on him,” Forgy recalled. “And he said that if Elmyr ever went to jail or prison in France, he’d be killed. So this was the scene that festered in Elmyr’s mind when he found out he was going to be extradited.”
So de Hory decided to take his own life, and he requested that Forgy respect his wishes and not try to stop him.
“He went upstairs and took a bunch of sleeping pills,” Forgy said.
Eventually, though, he and a friend drove him to a hospital, but it was too late. He died in route.
Forgy returned to Minnesota in 1977. He tried to find work at an art gallery but was unsuccessful. So he went to work as a security guard for Honeywell for 24 years.
In a fortunate turn of events, he happened to meet Don Myers, director the Hillstrom Museum, in 2004. He told Myers about his collection and, in 2010, the Hillstrom hosted the first exhibit of Forgy’s de Hory collection.
During that first exhibit, Myers was able to borrow one of the famous “fakes” that had been displayed in a museum. The rest of the exhibit was previously unseen works by de Hory.
“For me that moment was a high water mark,” Forgy said. “It really changed the course of my life.”
After that, Forgy became a regular at de Hory exhibitions. He’s also lectured throughout the U.S. and Europe about de Hory’s work and his time spent in Ibizia.
Myers said that first de Hory exhibit in the Hillstrom featured works done in the style of famous artists, but clearly signed by de Hory — the so-called pastiches.
The current exhibit is primarily de Hory’s portraiture.
“The idea is that it will give you an idea what his art looks like when he’s not trying in any way to look like another artist,” Myers said. “So this is kind of our revisiting or reexamining Elmyr de Hory. Mark is positioned in a very unique way to tell the story because of his close personal connection.”
Myers said de Hory’s forgery career will probably always follow him.
“He never achieved reputation, and that’s part of why forgers do; they’re not getting the attention, they’re not able to make a living,” Myers said. “And this was dealt with in our earlier exhibit. They just, almost by frustration, embrace the forgery career.”
Which isn’t to say he didn’t deserve some attention for his work.
“He was very adept and you can see it fitting into what they call the school of Paris. Appealing, pleasant, nice. But sometimes it’s almost like he can’t shake off, or doesn’t want to shake off, Matisse influences and Modigliani influences,” Myers says, pointing to a pair of paintings. “Those two drawing very much look like it could be a Matisse.”
