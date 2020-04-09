Long-awaited festivals, such as Coachella in California and South by Southwest in Texas, have been postponed. Sadly, The Rolling Stones tour has also been postponed.
More regionally, events such as Twin Cities Pride and Rock the Garden (a Minneapolis music festival sponsored jointly by the Walker Art Center and Minnesota Public Radio), have been canceled. The Guthrie Theater has also canceled the rest of its 2019-2020 season.
So … Does that mean that summer entertainment is officially canceled in Mankato, too?
Unfortunately, we don’t have a crystal ball or timeline to determine what’s going to happen in the next few months, Jeni Bobholz, owner of the Circle Inn and president of Business on Belgrade, said.
Whether or not Blues on Belgrade will happen remains uncertain. Blues on Belgrade is one of the biggest events that takes place annually in North Mankato. It happens each July and attracts several thousand revelers.
“July seems so far away, but it’s really not,” Bobholz said. “Obviously, things have drastically changed in the last month. Who’s to say what’s going to happen.”
The blues festival began in 2009 as Business on Belgrade’s first event, featuring local and national music acts. The family-friendly and free event helped bring traffic to North Mankato businesses to enjoy music, food and beverages. It’s grown to be a regional blues music staple.
Currently, none of the bands booked for the gig — national or local — have canceled their appearances.
“A lot of these musicians are wanting to play. No one wants to cancel anything,” Bobholz said. “(Blues on Belgrade) draws a lot of people, but we have to be smart about what is best for the community and what is best for all around.”
But, like others, the Business on Belgrade committee is holding off on making any final decisions about Blues on Belgrade. If they had to make a move now, Bobholz said they would cancel rather than postpone. But she cautions they've not made a decision yet, and they're sensitive to how much people love the event.
“We can’t just go canceling everything,” Bobholz said. “We have to be smart about it and play it by ear.”
Losing beloved events or even pools and beaches is hard on a community. Minnesotans love being outdoors, Bobholz said, since we’re only granted a few decent months a year.
“We cram so much into those months,” Bobholz said. “People plan their vacations around Blues on Belgrade and around these events … Some of these events do drive business.”
Blues on Belgrade's status is still very much uncertain. That holds true for the shows hosted by the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center during the summer, as well as events at Riverfront Park and the Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
“Everything’s in a holding pattern,” said Eric Jones, co-director at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The events — including RibFest and concerts featuring national recording acts scattered throughout the summer months — attract 40,000-50,000 people a year. At this point, Jones said it’s hard to say whether those events will be canceled or postponed. RibFest already has its bands booked and ribbers picked for the August event.
A few concerts have already been announced and sold tickets, such as the Air Supply and Allison Kraus concerts next month at the Event Center, and Vetter Stone Amphitheater shows featuring the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers and The Beach Boys. It remains uncertain whether any of them will take place.
“We’re just waiting to see what happens,” Jones said.
Other area events, such as Winstock Country Music Festival in Winstead, remain on the schedule as planned. However, other shows, such as the ones in the Twin Cities, have been canceled or postponed.
For Mankato, Jones said, they’ll continue to monitor the state of the industry in Minnesota to determine what will happen in the summer.
Making that decision especially difficult, Jones said, is the fact that 2020 was one of the biggest touring years.
For shows the event center has been working on bringing to town but have not yet announced, they are now unclear if they'll even be able to book them.
“Are we going to keep them or are they gone forever?” Jones asked. “It’s a tough time for everybody.”
With everything changing rapidly, it’s affecting everyone from those working the venues, to the fans, to those bands touring.
“There’s so much uncertainty when you’re talking about so many people involved,” Jones said.
It’s heartbreaking for some, such as those who have tickets to events and are waiting to see whether or not they'll be canceled, he said. Himself included, with tickets to the Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and The Interrupters show in August at Target Field.
Entertainment brings a quality in life, Jones said.
“As we’re all sitting in our homes and living our lives virtually, we can’t wait for those opportunities with those with tickets in our hands,” he said.
Festival Solstice — which features camping, vendors, kayaking and local music — is in the same boat.
Festival Solstice co-owner Adam Steinke said organizers for the event, which is scheduled for June 19-20, hope to decide by May 1 whether the show will go on. He said they've been weighing all the factors and want to make sure they make the right decision. The festival will update the community via social media.
Like Blues on Belgrade, Festival Solstice's preference — if it comes to it — would be to cancel this year's event rather than postpone it. Steinke said he hopes they will have the chance to pull off the outdoor show.
“It’s the ideal concert to have," he said. "It’ll be something to look forward to whenever this is over.”
The event's music lineup so far includes Erik Koskinen, Mike Munson, Stacy K and others. None of the musicians have contacted the festival to cancel.
“Bands just want to get out,” Steinke said. “I can only imagine being a musician and not being able to work. We’re doing everything we can to keep it going. We’re trying to follow the guidelines and stay safe.”
The benefit of Festival Solstice is its location — Land of Memories Park in Mankato. The space allows people to sprawl out, creating a safe distance. However, Steinke said, the festival won’t take place unless it’s safe.
“It’ll just be a one-year hiatus,” Steinke said. “It wouldn’t change the plan for the future.”
The festival had 500 attendees last year, Steinke said, and it’s still growing. With its family-friendly activities and the chance to be outside during one of the longest days of the year, it is beneficial to the community. He said he hopes these events don’t get canceled this summer, especially since everyone has been cooped up in their homes.
“I hope we can make it happen for our community and get people out and enjoying the outdoors,” Steinke said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.