Stop complaining. You know as well as I do that public radio stations need listener support to keep the airwaves humming with great local content, and they don’t need you bellyaching about having to sit through a pledge drive.
And in Mankato (the whole of southern Minnesota, actually) we’re blessed to have the diversity-rich radio stylings of KMSU, where you can hear jazz, blues, punk, show tunes and great conversations — all in the same day!
So being that KMSU is starting up another pledge drive, we decided to throw a few pertinent questions to Dwayne Megaw, KMSU’s new general manager, regarding the station and its biannual ask for financial assistance from listeners like you.
The Free Press: What are some challenges the station is facing this year?
Dwayne Megaw: The greatest challenge KMSU is facing is the increasing cost of some of the programs we air. Just this year, two of the main competitors in the public radio programming world merged. As we all know, when competition decreases, costs tend to increase. There are now essentially two providers for independent public radio stations like KMSU.
Additionally, with the retiring of our station engineer, we have had to seek out another engineering firm which has higher rates than our former Engineer. And Microsoft hasn’t done us any favors with ending support for Windows 7. We still have a few machines that need to be upgraded to keep our on-air audio secure.
FP: Why should people give money to KMSU?
DM: In a word … support. Giving money is how you show support for KMSU’s mission, which is to provide an opportunity for students to experience the broadcast industry and to provide an outlet for diverse communities in southern Minnesota. In a day’s worth of listening to KMSU, you will hear programming and information that reaches diverse audiences. It’s a musical melting pot, with everything from Blues and Jazz, to alternative rock, punk rock and metal, to polka, country, folk, and even music from around the world. KMSU is a celebration of the many cultures that make up southern Minnesota.
FP: As the new station manager, and coming from a commercial radio background, what’s it been like acclimating to the world of public radio and asking listeners to donate?
DM: This is my very first pledge drive, so I am not used to asking people to donate. But what I’ve learned is that listener support is a vital part of how public radio works. It’s really quite simple. We need our listeners to support us, so we can continue to provide the high-quality, diverse programming KMSU’s listeners expect.
FP: When people donate money, how is that money spent? Is it salaries, or purchasing equipment? Give us the deets on that.
DM: The money we are raising goes to support the operation of the radio station. About 30% of our operating budget comes directly from funds raised during the spring and fall pledge drives. We have wonderful volunteer-created programming, but we still need to purchase some of the shows you hear on KMSU. The money goes for that, as well as maintaining or replacing equipment. There are a lot of pieces of equipment in the process that gets the audio from the microphone in the studio to the antenna at the top of the tower, and sometimes things fail. Additionally, we pay rent on non-state-owned facilities, like our transmitter tower in Austin.
FP: Is there anything exciting coming up in the KMSU world? New shows launching, new partnerships, etc.?
DM: We are very proud of our new studio at the Arts Center of St. Peter. Many of our volunteers hail from St. Peter and this has helped them be able to provide quality shows from right in their hometown. We also have added a St. Peter high school student to our rotation hosts on a called “The Obligatory High School Timeslot,” which airs Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. And we are always looking for new and exciting ways to share diverse programming with our listeners.
FP: What are the pledge levels and premiums you’re offering during this year’s pledge drive?
DM: We are grateful for any support folks will give us, but for the first time in as long as anyone around here can remember, we are offering a one-of-a-kind KMSU tote, perfect for carrying anything from vinyl records to groceries. This is the thank you gift at the $25 level. We have many other thank you gifts at other levels. And many of our DJ’s are offering show-specific incentives as well. Our pledge premiums are as diverse as our programming. Please take a moment to check out kmsu.org and see all the wonderful “swag” available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.