My husband has a birthday coming up and, as usual, I am stumped over what to get him. Mark has never been easy to shop for, and we both tend to buy what we want for ourselves throughout the year so there’s never really anything big on his wish list.
But I do like to mark special occasions like birthdays with a cake and at least some kind of token gift so I asked him if there was anything he would like to have.
Mark thought for a moment. “We could use a new ladder.”
“That’s a household thing, not a present.”
“I’m the only one who will use it,” Mark pointed out, which was true enough since he’s the one who cleans the gutters and climbs up on the roof as needed.
“It’s still not a very good present.”
Mark shrugged. “Surprise me,” he suggested in a tone of voice that implied nothing I bought him would really and truly be a surprise.
I decided to show him, as I’m wont to do when challenged, so I hopped online and began to do some serious searching for an ideal, unique, unthought-of present that would indeed surprise him.
I quickly discovered that there are a lot of things to buy in this world, most of which are NOT ideal, unique or unthought of. I was feeling a little desperate when I heard about a company called Established Titles that, for a mere pittance, would sell you a square foot of titled land in Scotland, thus making you a Lord or Lady for the rest of your life.
The company apparently is also into forestation and along with the title, a tree would be planted in your name. This gift was sounding better and better although becoming a titled person immediately made me think of the original 1973 film version of “Westworld” where some of the hapless guests visited Medieval World only to meet very bloody ends after drinking too much wine from too big goblets. But nothing like that could happen if you were simply called Lord or Lady and didn’t do any actual jousting, right?
The reviews of the company reported some happy customers who said they were treated better in restaurants and “other places” after becoming a Lord or a Lady. Now there was an intriguing thought. I considered buying the couple package so I could go to work and command my coworkers to start calling me Lady Nell. That move would undoubtedly bring all kinds of respect to my cubicle.
How about at the family reunions? How much fun would it be to announce that from now on all relatives had to stop calling me by my childhood nickname — Butterball — and start calling me LADY Butterball?
The commanding respect angle reminded me of when Frank Sinatra was awarded an honorary doctorate title and, so the stories went, insisted everyone called him Dr. Sinatra. If adding a title to someone like Frank Sinatra’s name gave him even MORE respect, I could only imagine what becoming a Lord and Lady would do for my husband and me.
I don’t think most Americans are as impressed with titles as, say, British people, but that might be because we don’t really have any fancy titles in this country. Perhaps that’s a mistake. Perhaps it’s time to start buying titles and using them. I haven’t looked yet, but I bet there’s a way to buy “Dame” and a “Sir” out there.
How about becoming a Duke or Duchess? I’m guessing it would be harder to purchase “King” “Queen” “Prince” and “Princess,” but I’m also guessing it would be a LOT harder to force our cohorts to address us with any of those titles and next to impossible to get them to bow and curtsy. We all know how difficult commoners can be.
I’m sold. For a mere $89.95 — along with a title for his thoughtful wife and a couple of trees tossed into the bargain — I have solved this year’s gift giving dilemma and made us royalty, sort of, in the process.
Now the next time the dentist tells me I need a crown, I’ll be able to reply in all sincerity, “I completely agree.”
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.