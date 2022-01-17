Q. My 6-year-old son has chronic constipation and we need some help. I don’t want to have to give him a laxative or other medication. Are there more natural ways to help him out?
A. Constipation is a common and often distressing problem, but the first line of attack should not be a medication. As health conditions go, constipation — usually defined as having fewer than three bowel movements a week or having stools that are hard, dry and difficult to pass — rarely makes the news. But it's probably not news to most people that almost everyone suffers from it from time to time. Women and people over age 65 are especially affected. About 42 million people at a time, or 15% of the population, have constipation, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
Many of those people will, sooner or later, find themselves looking for relief and finding what can be a confusing array of products. Among those products: enemas and oral solutions containing sodium phosphate, an ingredient the FDA says can cause dehydration and electrolyte imbalances, especially when taken too often or in higher-than-recommended doses. Most at risk, the FDA says, are young children; people over age 55; those taking several common medications, including diuretics and ibuprofen; and those with kidney disease, heart problems, bowel obstructions or inflamed colons.
Before reaching for any laxative, look at your diet and lifestyle. The ultimate goal is prevention. Eating more fiber, from fruits, vegetables and grains is the first step. Fiber adds bulk to stools and helps move digestion along.
Two types of fiber can be found in foods: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber is the “glue” that holds everything together. It is found in foods like oats, apples, lentils, flax meal, oranges and pears. Add two to three servings each day. Insoluble fiber adds bulk and helps keep things moving. Sources of insoluble fiber include whole grains, corn, broccoli, dark leafy greens and carrots. Increase fiber-containing foods slowly and make sure to drink plenty of water. Increased fiber without water, will end up causing even more constipation.
Many supplements are available and each have their benefits. Talk to your son’s doctor or dietitian to help you decide which is the best fit.
Psyllium-based products (like Metamucil) contain soluble fiber and have the added benefit of helping to lower LDL cholesterol. Make sure to mix the powder into your liquid and drink right away, as the fiber thickens as it sits.
Miralax and other similar products aren’t technically fiber. They work to pull water into the intestines helping to create a more moveable mass.
Benefiber contains soluble fiber, but doesn’t have the same lowering effect on cholesterol. One added perk, however, is that it doesn’t thicken when mixed with liquid.
One important lifestyle change may involve taking a break — to use the toilet. People who follow the natural rhythms of their colons will often find it's easiest to have bowel movements at the same time of day, often in the morning, after breakfast. Resisting the urge, because of a busy schedule can make constipation worse.
