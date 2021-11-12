When the temperature first dipped a few weeks ago, I reluctantly went to the thermostat to turn on the furnace.
My husband and I always try to put off the inevitable first furnace charge up for as long as possible, like until Thanksgiving. But as we get older, we have recognized that a slightly bigger gas bill is preferable to shivering to death.
After turning the thermostat to 68, I waited for the comforting click that announced our chilly house would soon be warm and cozy.
And waited. “Did you hear anything?” I called to Mark after a minute or two.
“Nope.”
“I’ll turn it up higher,” I told him and again we waited for the sound of the furnace humming. After another few minutes I asked, “Does it feel warmer in here to you?”
“It feels colder.”
“I’ll try again.”
I’ll say this for us; we’re two of the most cockeyed optimists in existence, but even cockeyed optimists have to admit defeat after turning the thermostat to 85 degrees and getting absolutely zilch in response.
“I’ll go check it out,” Mark said after the fifth fruitless try. He returned far too quickly to be the bearer of anything but bad news. “We have two error codes.”
“What’s an error code?”
“It tells the service technician what’s wrong with the furnace.”
Since Mark was the one who checked the furnace, I was the one who got to call the furnace people. Having worked a few extremely short-lived call center jobs, I was determined to be pleasant to the hapless soul who answered the phone.
“Saturday?” I spluttered slightly unpleasantly after being on hold for 10 minutes and being forced to listen to the theme from “The Young and the Restless” non-stop. “It’s Monday! We’ll freeze to death by Saturday.”
“I’m sorry, ma’am, but that’s the next available appointment. We can have a service tech at your house sometime between a window of 8 and 4.”
“That’s a mighty big window,” I commented.
“It’s the best we can do.”
I knew that, and since I didn’t want to lose our chance to be warm again due to a snippy attitude, I made the appointment. With any luck, the tech would be there bright and early, and we’d get to do our normal Saturday activities, which are really pretty dull and typically boil down to grocery shopping and possibly poking our heads into a thrift shop or two.
Still, normally we get to shop and poke when we choose, something that wasn’t going to happen that weekend because we were going to be housebound.
By noon Saturday, I had the house sparkling, and Mark had washed all our vehicles, inside and out.
By 2 p.m. I’d rewritten my grocery list according to the grocery store’s layout and rearranged my sock drawer by color, pattern and texture.
By 3:30 we were both sick to death of asking each other when this person was going to show up, so I called the service number again.
“Your scheduled visit between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. today will be completed as long as there is a technician available,” an Alexa-type voice told me.
Hold the phone. Between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.? What happened to 4 p.m.? This service call was making the cable company look like a visit from Prince Charming.
At 5:30, the technician called to announce he was on his way. At 5:45, he had come and gone after finding a spider web in the furnace that had been throwing a sensor off and was causing those pesky error codes. At 5:53 I was in my recliner with a well-earned glass of wine. Mark joined me and we listened to the delightful sound of our furnace clicking on.
“All that waiting for a spider web,” Mark said. “I should have YouTubed it. I bet I could have fixed it myself.”
Trying not to cringe too noticeably, I said, “At least the furnace is still under warranty, so we didn’t have to pay anything.”
“And now we don’t have to wear our mittens inside.”
Other than a lost weekend day, it was win-win for everyone but that itsy-bitsy spider that ran up the wrong furnace pipe.
Nell Musolf can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.