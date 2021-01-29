So … I think I’m getting old. It becomes clearer each and every day. Like, did you know that using the crying laughing emoji now means that you’re old and “uncool”?
To be fair, I heard the egregious rumor on TikTok — an application mostly run by Gen Z. If it weren’t for the painfully relatable, and hilarious, TikToks made by my fellow millennials, I wouldn’t use the application.
But here we are — the crying laughing emoji is now an indicator that we, millennials, are old. Plus, Gen Z roasting millennial culture is rather entertaining. They’re not wrong — we really do use “adulting” far too often for simple tasks.
Before I went through another quarter-life crisis (turning 25 was hard), I asked my teenage nieces whether or not this was true. The first answer came out to be inconclusive. They instead asked a few of their friends.
The verdict? Yes. Yes, it does make us look old.
“One said it makes you look boring, so yes,” she said.
“Great,” I replied.
It’s not like I didn’t know this moment was going to come. Songs I grew up with in the late ‘90s such as “All the Small Things” by Blink 182 and Lenny Kravitz are considered “classic rock.”
There was even a moment not that long ago as I shared with a younger coworker that I interviewed Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray — you know, the late ‘90s and early 2000s heart throb? My excitement quickly faded when he stated he didn’t know who that was until I showed him a couple of their hits.
“Oh, yeah, I think my dad really likes them.”
Oof. Right to my aging heart.
But the honest truth is that the worst part about growing older is not realizing that 2010 was more than a decade ago. I swear, “California Gurls” by Katy Perry just debuted and Lady Gaga — you know the person who sang at the inauguration? — walked down MTV’s Video Music Award’s carpet in her meat dress.
I cringe every time I look through my playlist — not because of my music, it’s awesome — when I remember when I first heard the song.
“What’s My Age Again?” by Blink 182 came out in 1999. I vividly remember being with my older brother at Walmart as he bought the CD.
“All These Things That I’ve Done” by The Killers released 17 years ago. I saw the music video when it premiered on MTV.
“This is How I Disappear” by My Chemical Romance came out in 2006 — I pre-ordered the CD and that year, in home ec class, I made a My Chemical Romance pillow. It’s still somewhere.
Even some of those recent songs I have in my playlist, such as Conor Oberst’s album “Upside Down Mountain” came out in 2014. SIX YEARS AGO.
Again, it’s not a surprise. I’ve found a couple of gray hairs recently. Just a few silver strands that keep popping up like weeds. It’s the hair that I wanted since I was a kid because my dad always had this awesome white patch on his luscious hair. He made it look cool and has had it since his early 20s. And I’d ask, “Dad, when do I get white hair like yours?”
“Whenever you get stressed,” he’d say.
Well … I’m inching my way there, I guess. One gray strand and crying laughing emoji at a time.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com
