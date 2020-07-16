Larry McDonough’s last live performance — like many other musicians during the age of the coronavirus — took place in mid-March.
Friday that will change. McDonough and his band take the stage at the Minnesota Square Park for the Arts Center of Saint Peter’s annual jazz series.
During the time of isolation and precaution, McDonough had worked on a few streaming concerts, such as Jazz Fest Live. It set up the groups to come in and play for 45 minutes and streamed on YouTube. In between acts, McDonough said, they’d take down all the equipment and set dividers up.
“I thought it was done very thoughtfully,” he said.
Of course, performing is not exactly the same without the audience and its participation. Since earlier this year, McDonough hadn’t felt comfortable performing at indoor gigs. The open space provided at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter gives him and his band much more confidence to perform.
“This will be the first time I have performed in front of anybody since early March,” he said. “So this is a big deal.”
The Arts Center of Saint Peter and the city teamed up to continue the summer jazz series hosted by KMSU radio’s Gary Campbell.
Concert-goers are strongly encouraged to wear masks and social distancing will be required, which shouldn’t be a problem in the open outdoors.
The move was smart, McDonough said.
“Doing it outside made a lot of sense,” he said. “Plus the history of outside music in St. Peter, it was kind of a no-brainer to go outside.”
And jazz history also will be presented through McDonough’s performance. He will perform the final live recordings of legendary trio Bill Evans from 1961. Evans also had played alongside famed trumpeter Miles Davis. Jazz historically integrated musicians, at a time where the country had been deeply racially divided.
“There’s a lot that can be learned by listening to older music,” he said.
The audience might not know the jazz names offhand, he said, but people should still check out the series and enjoy the tunes. Perhaps they’ll learn something about music and “about the evolution of society at the same time,” McDonough said.
Eric Zimmerman with The EZ Jazz Trio — performing Aug. 7 — also hasn’t performed in the last few months.
“Everything has been kind of wiped off since that last gig (in February),” he said.
The jazz series will be one of their first performances since then, making this event a little extra special.
“I was really looking forward to this,” he said.
Over the years, Zimmerman had performed at the Arts Center for its jazz series but had also performed at Minnesota Square Park at Rock Bend Festival, which has been canceled this fall. The jazz series particularly had been exciting for the musician.
“The jazz series is just fantastic for bringing people out,” Zimmerman said. “There are music fans that really appreciate the music — they come out for that purpose.”
The concert, in which the musicians are the focal point, allows the band to perform a original music.
“It’s just a really receptive environment,” he said.
The opportunity to play outside brings many benefits, too. Minnesota Square Park, right on the main strip of St. Peter, gives musicians and the festival much more visibility.
“(Jazz) is a strong part of our traditions here,” he said. “It’s sometimes overlooked … I’m grateful for environments where we can share these ideas and innovate and be together. It’s more important than ever.”
And for some who might not think they’re jazz fans, Douglas Snapp (SnappDragon: Doug Snapp and the Twin Cities Jazz All-Stars) thinks otherwise.
“Jazz covers a lot of styles,” he said. “There’s a lot of jazz. … It’s just kind of like generalizing Latin music. Well, what are you talking about? Brazilan music or Spanish music?”
Snapp and his group hope to play a variety of music that’ll appeal to the audience in which they can vibe to. His band includes Snapp on trumpet, Pete Whitman on saxophone, Scott Agster on trombone, guitarist Chris Olson, bassist Jeff Bailey and Rich MacDonald on drums. Just a week before their performance (July 24), Snapp will send the music to the band members.
“That will be the first time we play and first time that (the audience) will hear it,” Snapp said.
It’ll be improvisational, as jazz is, and the magic of live performances, he said.
Tony Wolff’s Dream Wedding — with Evan Bierer on sax, Dan Choma on percussion, Nick Gaudette on bass and Mike Vaisch on keys — brings a different approach to the series. The group, based out of the Twin Cities, takes on jazz with a punk-rock mentality.
“All the music is original and composed by our drummer,” Bierer said. “There are stories behind every song, and each tune we play, Dan accompanies a story either before or after that song which is really fun.”
Bierer (who is also in The Ez Jazz Trio) said the punk-rock mindset in their music comes in a way that the music can be at times aggressive.
“And the pieces have a point, just like punk rock has,” Bierer said. “We don’t have a distorted guitar and we experiment beyond three chords, but it definitely has that flavor, that mindset, with the intention of being accessible and interesting at the same time.
Bierer has been a regular at the jazz series — six out of the seven concerts — and had enjoyed the audiences’ deep interest in the genre. The series provides a different platform to perform music and is vastly different from playing at other venues such as bars, vineyards and restaurants.
“(The audience) are engaged, which is just different and it’s more fun,” Bierer said. “And the stakes are a little higher. You can’t let things disappear into the background.”
The outside venue, which Bierer enjoys, will still draw jazz lovers all around but give curious ears a chance to check out the music — plus, the event is free.
People shouldn’t be intimidated about enjoying the series’ genre.
“It’s not as pretentious as it may sound,” Bierer laughed. “Which can happen when you hear the word jazz. … For any of (the musicians) that are playing, they’re going to be super high quality and tons of fun.”
