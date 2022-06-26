Jim Chalgren moved quickly into gay rights activism because, he says, it needed to be done.
“If someone was going to do it,” Chalgren said, explaining his motivation for becoming a gay rights activist in a 1997 article in Q Magazine, “it seemed that it would have to be me.”
He recalled a time when a Minnesota State University professor sought out Chalgren’s Gay Consciousness Group looking for guest speakers for his class.
“I said I’d do it because no one else was willing to do it,” he told the magazine.
Starting in the early 1970’s and through the late 1980’s, Chalgren, who died in 2000, was a tireless fighter for LGBTQ rights in his home town of Mankato. His efforts earned him the nickname “the Energizer Bunny” by his friends.
In the 1970’s he helped form the Mankato Area Gay Consciousness Group which led to the establishment of the Gay Advisors office, now known as the Jim Chalgren LGBT Center at Minnesota State University, Mankato. It is now the second oldest college LGBT center in the U.S.
Pioneer
Brave, kind, funny, heroic, selfless. These are the words most frequently used to describe Chalgren by those who knew him.
Chalgren didn’t just fight for LGBTQ causes, he also supported the feminist movement and anti-sexual assault efforts as he saw these as intricately connected with LGBTQ rights.
In “Mankato Poems,” a self published collection of poetry by Chalgren, he wrote, “Fag Bashing. Rape. Domestic Abuse. I am convinced sexism is our common enemy, AIDS just another excuse for violence. I, too, am afraid to walk alone at night. I support you in the struggle and the fight.”
Linda Good was a close friend of Chalgren who worked with him on feminist issues.
“We had a feminist consciousness-raising group and Jim was our only male member. We met at each other’s homes on different weeks. We would get to his house and he was never prepared to be a host. He would go to the cupboard and he would just have dry pasta,” said Good. “We teased him about that for the rest of his life.”
Chalgren frequently wore clown wigs, even while receiving treatment for HIV/AIDS, which he was diagnosed with in the mid-1980s. The diagnosis led him to help start the Aliveness Project, a nonprofit that provided meals and other services to those living with HIV/AIDS in Minnesota.
Jeanne Burkhart worked with Chalgren at the Alternative Lifestyles office and she said Chalgren’s dedication to the LGBTQ community was undeniable.
“He was just so committed to our community that he was willing to work for very little,” Burkhart said.
In 1983, Chalgren won the Mr. Gay Minnesota pageant by wearing an executioners bag over his head and performing shirtless during his last act.
Joe Tougas, a longtime Mankato resident and former Free Press writer and features editor, recalled interviewing Chalgren on LGBTQ issues while Tougas worked at MSU’s student newspaper, The Reporter.
“He had an immediate way of putting people at ease. He was not pretentious. He was not defensive. He was hilarious,” Tougas said. “We always had great conversations regardless of the topic.”
The ordinance
In 1987, Jim Chalgren and his allies made a bold effort to pass a Mankato city ordinance banning discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. That year City Council Member Mary Lofy formally proposed such a non-discrimation ordinance which sparked off months of debate.
Those opposed to the ordinance moved quickly to prevent its passing. The Berean League — which is now known as the Minnesota Family Council — condemned the proposal. And a survey of Mankato Area Chamber of Commerce members showed 85% of its membership was opposed to the non-discrimination ordinance.
In the months after the proposal was formally put forth, the Human Rights Commission held three hearings before the Sept. 28 council vote, at which many community members testified.
The Alternative Lifestyles Office, which is what the Jim Chalgren LGBT Center was called at the time, was vandalized as debate raged. Burkhart, who worked at the ALO with Chalgren, reported receiving a death threat.
Chalgren and the Gay Consciousness Group had been fighting for a non-discrimination ordinance since the early 1970’s, but with the backing of Lofy, the group finally had a realistic chance of it actually passing.
Chalgren and others put together a panel called People Before Politics to help illustrate the need for the ordinance.
An article in The Reporter quoted both Chalgren and Burkhart.
“In Mankato I rarely go out,” Chalgren said. “When I do, I don’t go alone.”
Said Burkhart, “It’s difficult to be myself here. It would be dangerous for me to dance with another woman in a Mankato bar.”
Opponents of the ordinance also held their own meeting called are “Are Gay Rights Right?” featuring multiple speakers, including state representative and future gubernatorial candidate Allen Quist of St. Peter.
The vote
After months of intense debate, the City Council finally held a vote on the non-discrimination ordinance on Sept. 28. Going into that council meeting, two members of the city council had voiced opposition to the non-discrimination ordinance, while two had made no substantive commitment as to how they would vote. Only Lofy and Council Member Mick Davis had clarified that they intended to vote for the ordinance.
Mayor Vernon “Sarge” Carstensten had also made clear his opposition. Ironically, Carstensen himself had been accused previously of discriminating against the Gay Consciousness Group, by denying the group service at Jake’s Stadium Pizza, which Carstensen owned at the time.
Carstensen justified his decision to not allow the Gay Conciousness Group to use Jake Stadium’s party room by alleging the gay group hadn’t identified itself as such, and thus had obtained a reservation under false pretenses. He’d also said he saw group members holding beer bottles, which would mean they were consuming alcoholic beverages that were stronger than his restaurant’s liquor license at the time would allow.
“They didn’t identify themselves as gay/lesbian,” Carstensen is quoted as saying in The Reporter regarding his motives.
With the City Council divided on the ordinance and two members having made no official commitment, the fate of the ordinance was unknown going into the Sept. 28 meeting.
“Bring a pillow and a thermos of coffee, ‘Monday’s City Council meeting could make for a long night,” a Free Press article said.
“We were all very nervous, except for Jim probably, and when we got in there it was packed,” Burkhart said.
At the City Council meeting, before the vote took place, 59 individuals testified before the council. Thirty testified in favor of the ordinance, 29 against.
In spite of the efforts of Chalgren, Burkhart, Lofy and many others who fought for the ordinance, there were not enough votes for it to pass. Only Lofy and Davis voted in favor of the ordinance. Four City Council members and Mayor Carstensen voted against it.
“That was definitely the most emotional night I had in all the time I knew Jim,” Burkhart said. “The testimony people gave from both sides was incredibly emotional and it was just really hard at the end. We were crying. It was just really difficult.”
The night the ordinance failed, an emotionally devastated Chalgren spoke to supporters outside City Hall afterward. He tried to encourage them to keep fighting for LGBTQ rights. He also announced his intentions to leave Mankato.
“He basically said, you know this was a good try, we came close, and we will succeed at some point,” Burkhart said, recalling this speech.
“There’s no reason for me to stay here. It’s a very inhospitable environment,” Chalgren is quoted as saying in The Free Press.
In Chalgren’s “Mankato Poems,” the longest poem is “Headline News,” which was specifically inspired by the ordinance’s failure to pass. It eviscerates Mankato and the politicians who voted against the ordinance.
“A dark day for Mankato, city without a conscience, town without a soul,” Chalgren wrote in “Headline News.”
Jim Chalgren ended Mankato Poems with a self-titled denouement:
“Jim Chalgren”
having made his dent
he left town.
