August has never been my favorite month, but I’m glad it has arrived mainly because it signals the end of the annual Christmas in July marathon on the Hallmark Channel.
Sometimes I wonder how visitors from another planet would react if they visited us during July and could only get the Hallmark Channel. What would they think of all those syrupy holiday movies with variations on one basic theme: attractive woman returns to the small town she left a decade or so earlier for the bright lights of the big city where she found a fabulous career as a best-selling novelist/heart surgeon. She is back in her hometown to take care of mom/dad/grandma/grandpa but makes it clear from the onset her return is temporary. Five minutes after her arrival in Snowflake Village/Evergreen Acres/Holiday Homestead, she runs into her old sweetheart/nemesis who is now the sheriff/doctor.
Sparks immediately fly, but because the heroine was the one who left, she’s going to have to gain the trust of her former sweetheart/nemesis while grappling with deciding where she wants to spend the rest of her life — back in the glittery big city with its fancy restaurants, theaters and many upscale coffee shops, or her hometown where there is one diner, an adorable community acting troupe and lots of nosy neighbors.
I don’t think we need a spoiler alert to say all Hallmark holiday movies end happily and no one ever dies (other than possibly a spouse of the sheriff/doctor but always offscreen and well before the heroine’s return to her hometown, thus freeing everyone up romantically). Hallmark’s Christmas movies do very well in the ratings so the formula is clearly a hit, but I still think it would be interesting to hear what space creatures might glean from them.
Would they think America is made up completely of idyllic, cutely named small towns where everyone decorates with fairy lights, eats gingerbread men around the clock and wears designer Christmas-themed outfits year-round? Would they also think everyone in America looks like a movie star and no one needs glasses, has bad hair or weight issues? And would they assume everyone earns at least a hundred thousand a year, even the relentlessly cheerful waitress in the one diner who always dishes out words of wisdom along with pecan pie since no one ever mentions worrying about making the rent or paying off a creditor? Would this be a good thing or a bad thing to return to their planet with that impression?
In case you hadn’t already guessed, I’m not really a fan of Christmas in July. Or Christmas in October, which is when Hallmark starts its next holiday marathon. Like Mary Poppins said, enough is as good as a feast and for this viewer, enough holiday movies happen pretty darn quickly when the air conditioning is on.
When I was growing up, one of the best things about Christmas was Christmas Eve when my mom made Swedish meatballs. The recipe she used involved putting various ingredients through a meat grinder and was quite labor intensive which was most likely why she only made them once a year. But those meatballs made Christmas special.
There’s something about having something available all the time that makes it seem less important. If my mother had made Swedish meatballs once a month instead of once a year, I don’t think they would have tasted quite so good, and they certainly wouldn’t have been as highly anticipated as they were on Dec. 24.
Even though they’re not my cup of cocoa, there’s a lot of love out there for Hallmark’s Christmas movies. I read that many people find them to be stress relievers and like to watch them whenever they’re on, be it July, October or even December.
So maybe it would be a plus for alien visitors to think it’s Christmas all the time and everyone on our planet is stunning, employed and has large, warm extended family holiday meals where the police are never called to break up generational infighting. I suppose it would beat having them judge us by watching “Hoarders,” “Dr. Phil” or the 10 o’clock news. They can tune into those on their next visit.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
