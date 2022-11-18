The days after Thanksgiving have been a bit less festive the last couple of years. Not because shopping has been curtailed but because the Mankato Opry Jamboree has been silenced.
That changes this year.
The show that traces its post-Thanksgiving roots back eight years features several area performers playing traditional country music from the 1960s to ‘90s, along with some classic Christmas songs. The Branson-like variety show also has a buffet dinner option before the show to get audience members into a mellow mood faster than a tryptophan-filled turkey. This year’s meal is baked ham and all the trimmings.
Mankato Opry Jamboree was begun in 2014, with Rhapsody Music’s Howard Mock as one of the instigators. Mock is still pulling the strings. In addition, he appears in the supporting role in the All Star Opry Band alongside Johnathan Moeller, Jim Kozan, Keith Eckstein and Jeff Buesing.
“The group of people I get to work with are incredibly talented and so much fun to be with,” said Mary Guentzel who will be making her fifth appearance at the Opry Jamboree. “We are all like family and love to make music!”
Guentzel, who is no “Plain Jane” herself, calls the show “colorful, sparkly and full of amazing local talent.” She will be performing Patsy Cline’s “Walking After Midnight” and a duet on “Blue Christmas.”
Another repeat performer is Lisa Murphy, the Singing Cowgirl, who also appeared in 2019, the last show before the COVID-induced pause. This year she will be performing “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” Like most performers, she’s also participating in some skits and providing background vocals.
In addition to Guentzel, Murphy and Mock, the local musical talent roster is mighty. It features Brenda Kopischke, Lynda Kiesler, Lacey Roemhildt, Annette Farrell, Melissa Holland, Tammy Barnes, Mart Fitzsimmons, Randy Schlingmann, Sean Benz, Brad Ingalls, Tom Brown and Dennis Brown. Paul Pfenning returns as emcee.
“We have so many local singers,” Mock told Barry Wortel on KTOE Radio last week. “There’s so much talent in this area.” If one performer is unable to participate, “we fill the hole with some other new singers and we try to change up the singers here and there. Just to create some difference in the shows and different voices we have for you.”
The Mankato Opry Jamboree is an event that has a strong following, Mock said. So much so, in fact, that people asking if the show would return is what prompted him to bring it back. He usually makes the decision in July and commences rehearsals, he said; this year it was almost the end of August when he decided the show would go on.
“I sent out an email to the Opry cast to see if anybody had an interest and everybody responded very positive to it.” Rehearsals started immediately thereafter.
Among the performers he’s most excited about is Sean Benz, a 20-something who Mock said channels the late Roy Orbison. He will sing two songs.
The show is a three-hour extravaganza with a short intermission. Wortel, who is a veteran of many Branson, Missouri, shows, said this one zips along and is every bit as good as those shows — or better.
