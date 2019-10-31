You know, I was going along just fine minding my own business. I didn’t need to see that. And my day would have been a whole heckuva lot better if I’d just scrolled on past and not read it. I would have been completely content chuckling to myself over videos of people falling down (which is totally a thing) or beagle puppies cuddling with each other.
But there it was. A rant. One with which I was in complete and total agreement. And ever since I read it, it’s sort of been bouncing around my head and won’t leave, kind of like an earworm song (“It’s a small world after all, it’s a small world after all …”)
You might know or have heard of Heather Clark (formerly Heather Fisher). She used to own the Old Town store called Salvage Sisters. Heather is what you might call a community booster. She wants Mankato to be the best it can be. Sometimes she throws a story idea my way. Sometimes I use them.
Anyway, Heather was the source of this rant. It went as follows:
“Nothing makes my blood boil faster than reading Facebook comments about Mankato projects. There are about 2% of the citizens who do 100% of the real work to make things happen here and nothing squashes progress faster than a bunch of naysayers. If you’re going to offer a criticism, ask yourself first ‘How have I tried to improve this issue OTHER than commenting on Facebook?’ If the answer is ‘I HAVEN’T,’ then keep your negative comments to yourself and let the people who are doing stuff get their work done. #getouttheway.”
Heather is right. Anytime there’s any effort to do something good, to improve things, to make Mankato a better place, you can count on the usual suspects to tell the world how dumb the idea is. Need proof? Read any story on The Free Press’ Facebook page that has any amount of comments and you’ll find them. The ne’er do wells. The trolls. The people who seemingly have nothing better to do than complain about stuff.
And I’m not talking about people engaging in debate. Not at all. I love that. Community members intelligently discussing issues is literally one of my favorite things and one of the reasons I’m a journalist. All good ideas should have a place at the table of community discourse. It’s the sign of a strong community. But there’s a difference between healthy debate and unhelpfully throwing in an uninformed two cents.
Let’s get to a few examples:
- On a story about tax increment financing for a new building on North Mankato W. Belgrade Ave., we had this intelligent comment: “stupid.”
- On a story about a new bank going up in town there was this witty insight: “Great! Another place to store the money Mankato employers aren’t paying their employees!” And this one: “One more bank is JUST what this town needs....the competition will totally help bring down loan rates.....said no one ever...”
- ■ On another media company’s story about the silo mural being painted by Guido Van Helten, there was this interesting take on art: “It seems like we have enough indian memorials. Art is not dumb, it just seems like a waste of money and time, sorry.” And this questionable take on distracted driving, “It’ll serve as a huge distraction. When crossing the bridge on Belgrade the other day, the driver next to us kept swerving into our lane and of course their head was cocked looking at the silos. I won’t be surprised when someone causes an accident from this ‘art.’”
- ■ On a Free Press story about the downtown Hy-Vee and its future expansion/renovation/wetland restoration, we had what was perhaps the most intellectually stimulating comment in the history of online comments: “Why does Hy-Vee go poopie in the wetlands? Very curious. My friend, Joe Buttsläp is wondering how much poopie Hy-Vee releases into the wetlands compared to Kwik Trip. Joe says Kwik Trip is stinky and releases more poopie. Not good!”
OK, that last one was kind of funny. And his childish and sophomoric attempt at seeking attention — while perhaps not executed with elite comedic skill — still appears to have worked. Applause.
Heather said part of her rant was directed at the many online comments regarding the reconstruction of Riverfront Drive. The city has plans to make Old Town more pedestrian friendly, and according to Mark Fischenich, the reporter who covers the city of Mankato for us, the city is still mulling over ways to pull it off. It’s set for another discussion in January.
But the comments on Facebook from naysayers were, well, not friendly to some of the ideas.
So, just to reiterate: If all you have to say when commenting online is unhelpful, negative and hyper-critical, maybe just don’t. Better yet, try to be part of the solution, instead.
And if you’ve nothing good to say and don’t want to be a part of the solution, take Heather’s advice and #getouttheway.
Robb Murray can be reached at 507.344.6386 or rmurray@mankatofreepress.com. Follow Robb on Twitter @FreePressRobb.
