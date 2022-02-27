While Just Mirlyn lead vocalist and guitarist Pete Klug was getting himself verified as an artist on the Spotify music streaming service, he came across some exciting news.
Scrolling through the band’s analytics, he noticed Just Mirlyn’s song “California Pain” had been added to a playlist — just one, but it was a good one.
The one playlist happened to be, as Klug put it, “a legit playlist” created by Minnesota Public Radio, which can be heard statewide. He then shared the news with his friends and followers. His friends and followers, however, had beaten him to it.
“My family’s lawyer actually called my parents and said, ‘Hey Just Mirlyn’s on MPR right now,’ and my mom was like ‘Wow, what? That’s crazy,’ which was a week before I saw the song on the playlist,” Klug said as he mimicked their voices.
Klug’s excitement, although warranted, is not an isolated incident.
Thanks to Ben Scruggs’ and Chris Bertrand’s KMSU radio show “Keepin’ it Local” — which came to be in 2020 after former KMSU radio show host Jameson Swagger passed the reins to Scruggs, who then brought Bertrand on — more and more Mankato-area musicians are being aired on MPR.
Scruggs said MPR approached KMSU and tasked the station with providing a five-minute segment for Cathy Wurzer’s Monday-Friday “Minnesota Now” afternoon show.
“The station passed it over to us because every week we find new — to our ears — local music and make an hourlong show with them,” he said.
Because they host a radio show dedicated to airing new and local music, Scruggs and Bertrand are familiar with the scene, making them the right guys for the job when it comes to sharing Mankato’s “cream of the crop” music with MPR, as Scruggs put it.
He and Bertrand are also musicians. Scruggs dabbles in “folks, blues, Americana” while Bertrand inhabits the “acoustic funk rock” realm. Their background in making music aids their credibility when choosing songs they believe to be, in Scruggs’ words, “best of the best” in town.
Each plays a role in the decision-making process. Just Mirlyn’s “California Pain” was Scruggs’ pick, but he said they both are equally big fans of the track.
“We both like it a lot,” Scruggs said. “It’s poppier, it’s interesting, fun, dynamic and a good representation, I think, of a track that everyone would like.”
MPR must have agreed, as it aired the track soon after it was shared with them.
“Keepin’ it Local” has been sharing new and local music with MPR for nine weeks now, and each week, a song Scruggs and Bertrand shared has aired on MPR. They say it has brought more attention to the music scene in Mankato which, they both say, deserves more recognition.
“It shows that the music scene here is great and deserves a wider reach than they currently have here just in Mankato,” Bertrand said. “I definitely think people (musicians) are flying under the radar here.”
Even so, the music scene in Mankato remains vibrant, so much so that musicians from out of town make the trek to Mankato to play, some to even headline. Just Mirlyn has even opened for a couple of bands that came to town for that reason, all according to Klug.
Out-of-town musicians bring some out-of-town folks to the area, generating even more exposure to local musicians — a statement agreed upon by both Klug and Scruggs. Still, since switching over from being a monthly show to a weekly show in the summer of 2020, Scruggs and Bertrand have been putting in the work to do just that. With listeners from around the world, “Keepin’ it Local” is succeeding in exposing the greater masses to the music scene in Mankato.
“People tune in from everywhere,” Bertrand said. “We got people calling in from Luxembourg.”
Listeners, both local and overseas, can tune in 3 p.m. Thursdays by either visiting www.kmsu.org or switching their radio dials to 89.7.
If you tune in sometime next spring, you have a good chance of hearing Just Mirlyn’s third album, which is currently in the works. The album, according to Klug, will be “rugged and raw” and “revolves more around rock and punk” in comparison to its predecessors.
