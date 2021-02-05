MANKATO — Ben Scruggs, who co-hosts KMSU’s local music show with Chris Bertrand, sums up the state of Mankato’s music scene with one word.
“Blossoming.”
‘Keepin’ it Local’, which airs Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. takes listeners on a sonic journey featuring Mankato musicians and bands past and present — playing everything from math-rock and hardcore to folk and hip-hop. It’s anything but predictable, thanks to the wide variety of original music in the region.
It’s not uncommon for a quiet, melodic folksy tune to be immediately followed by a hardcore band on the show’s playlist, as they did on a recent episode.
“We had this really soulful stripped-down song for four minutes, and right after that, this really hardcore music comes in — the guy is screaming, and it just worked,” said Scruggs.
“It’s also giving credit to each song in the realm of this region in the musical environment,” co-host Chris Bertrand added. “Playing that soft track next to that hard track, that juxtaposition really shows the importance of each.”
Scruggs and Bertrand have plenty of experience in the local music scene. Both are solo musicians, and Scruggs plays with Bee Balm Fields, Good Night Gold Dust, Nate Boots and the High Horses and the Watermelon Slush. Bertrand currently plays with the Schell’s Angels out of New Ulm.
Those experiences have helped them keep their ear to the ground in finding local music to add to showcase on their show.
Scruggs used to co-host a KMSU show called “Variety Pack” — modeled on interviewing musicians in-studio and live performances, with Jameson Sweiger, who recruited Scruggs after interviewing him as a musician on the show in 2019.
When “Variety Pack” came to a close, Scruggs asked Bertrand to co-host the new show after Bertrand was featured as a guest musician at the beginning of 2020.
At first, the show aired monthly. But by March — when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived — they decided to completely change their format in place of in-person performances and interviews to playing 12-15 pre-recorded songs weekly during their new timeslot.
Bertrand was tasked with organizing the playlists while Scruggs searched for local musicians and bands to highlight on the show. Following bands on Facebook and Bandcamp exposed them to new music from the region.
“I knew we had good local music here, but I didn’t know if we’d be able to make a compelling show once a week out of local music,” Scruggs said. “But we kept finding songs and I thought, ‘I wonder how long we can stretch this out without repeating a local song.’ To this day, we’ve only repeated one song.”
The two consider anything local to be within KMSU’s listening range and plan to continue promoting bands who come to town once in-person shows come back post-pandemic.
Mankato Brewery, NaKato Bar and Grill and Wine Café have developed a reputation for hosting a steady stream of local and out-of-town bands on their rosters — sometimes splitting the bill between local and touring bands.
“Anybody playing in this area really gives this area it’s sound, whoever you are,” Scruggs said.
It’s not just current music though; the duo have found relics of the past dating back to the 1930’s; playing music by New Ulm’s Polka Band Six Fat Dutchmen to 1960s rock band the Gestures, and the late ‘80s and early ‘90s punk rock scene that gave Mankato national recognition as a music hub.
“My Friend Stu and the Libido Boyz — a lot of alt-rock music in the ‘90s — that whole scene has a lot of great music and we’re still exploring that,” Scruggs said.
Bertrand said the show also provides a space to play the music of the next generation of musicians. For many, it’s the first time they’ve heard themselves on the radio.
“I couldn’t tell you how many young artists we’ve had where we’ve played their song on the radio for the first time,” Bertrand said. “I think that gives the youth the confidence to continue writing. It’s great to see that there’s another generation that’s going to carry that torch.”
Scruggs said hip-hop artists like DJ Shoba, Professor Fresh and !ntell!gent Des!gn consistently release great music, and there’s plenty of local folk musicians in the region, arguably the most defining sound of the scene.
“The main sound of our area, City Mouse tends to encapsulate it,” Scruggs said. “It’s that kind of folk, alt-country, Americana-esque sound. Kaleb Braun-Schulz is a big one right now for the young guys. His stuff keeps getting better exponentially with every release.”
In the summer of 2020, North Mankato-based musician Nate Boots, who was a guest on the show before the pandemic, offered to produce an occasional slot devoted entirely to interviewing musicians.
The 10-minute segment, called Cuttin’ Corners, looks at the story behind local musicians, their songs and their musical influences.
“One of the things I love about their show is that you hear local musicians that you might not have heard before,” Boots said. “They’re the human rolodex of southern Minnesota musicians.”
Occasionally, they’ll get submissions from local musicians. It’s something the duo hope to see more of in the future.
“Anybody that wants to submit, we want to give everyone a chance,” Scruggs said. “We’re not going to guarantee we’ll play you, but we’re pretty creative with trying to fit things in. We’ve put some really weird stuff in the playlist and made it work.”
