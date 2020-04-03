I don’t know about you guys, but I’m enjoying working from home.
In part, it allows me to think a little clearer but I think that’s just because I’m in my PJs under my blankets.
Not only that, but I’ve been able to spend much more time with my husband. Though, I feel like he’s not enjoying it as much as I am as I tend to go in for a hug about every 30 minutes and also yell “WHAT DOIN’?!” every hour or so.
However, working alongside my spouse, as many others in the same boat have also probably figured out, has given me an insight of what he’s like at work.
Despite what I typically know him as, he’s kind of a lackadaisical dude. He forgets things at times like putting away the dishes or returning the ketchup to the fridge. Sometimes he needs help looking for an item, though it’s usually right in front of his face. And, I love the guy, but he’s got a knack for always being late. I’ve even joked he has more of a Mexican schedule than any Mexican I’ve ever met (this means being late all the time.)
Work-husband, though? That dude is kind of scary. He’s still funny and bubbly. But even working from home he’s waking up at 7:30 a.m. every day. On the dot.
He takes his breaks every two hours. On the dot.
He’s even got a work voice.
He’s a hardworking dude. Not that I didn’t think he was before. But being in the same workspace with him really solidified this idea of him in my brain.
His work process is very much calculated, which I guess makes sense since the guy’s a programmer.
I, on the other hand, am usually a pretty strict person when it comes to being at places on time (which always means 10 minutes early). I always put the ketchup back in the fridge. I know where to find things. And, for the most part, I’m a pretty serious person.
However, I think he got a whiff of what it’s like to work as a writer. Or at least this writer.
For example, just this week I was set up in my office. OK, well, actually it’s my bedroom with my laptop propped onto a laptop desk. It’s still my office, and it has the better view.
My husband walked to the break room (aka, the kitchen) for lunch. I could see him in the corner of my eye as I was staring at my laptop. He was prepping a microwave lunch, but slowly. I could tell he was slightly judging me.
But I thought, maybe, just maybe, if I stared at it long enough, the words would just come to me.
It’d been about 30 minutes at this point.
Nothing.
Enough’s enough. Being on deadline doesn’t necessarily allow one the privilege to just stare at things. Though, sometimes it does get the job done.
Not this time. So I began to slap my face and made pterodactyl sounds to awaken the writing flow in me.
“... Are you OK?” My husband asked. I could tell he was slightly horrified.
Besides not being able to do my job, yes, I told him. It’s my process.
“Is … is this what you do in the office? To write?”
Sometimes, I said. Depends on the day.
“It’s interesting to be privy to your process,” he replied, and slowly walked back into his office (the TV room.)
Well, you married me. You know what you got yourself into, bud, I said as I followed him with my Nerf gun and shot him in the back.
“I never said that was a bad thing,” he said. And he shot back at me, hitting my shoulder.
Then we both went back to work. Him, listening to his classical music typing away at his keyboard. Serious. Focused.
And me, talking to my dog, playing a couple of TikTok videos and making funny noises with my mouth, typing out a sentence at a time.
