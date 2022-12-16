Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Light snow this morning will give way to a few snow showers this afternoon along with some gusty winds. High 31F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.