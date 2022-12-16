Khyron Winfield has the bold look and creative prowess of an up-and-coming artist. His photography, on display now at the 410 Project in downtown Mankato, is a lively mix of vibrant streetscapes and intimate portraits, all with a distinct aesthetic and curious eye.
But there was a time, not that long ago, when he was much more comfortable with a game controller in his hand instead of a camera.
In fact, it was video games that brought the Louisiana native to Mankato in the first place.
An active gamer as a youth, he befriended a Minnesotan online while playing games such as “Streetfighter.” They met in about 2010, became good friends virtually and decided to attend college together. And because Winfield was looking to get out of Cullen, Louisiana, (population 689) he decided to head north, and they both enrolled at Minnesota State University.
That friend dropped out after a year, but Winfield stayed. Turns out he loved school, and he realized he was actually learning quite a bit at MSU.
Photography, though, didn’t happen right away. Not officially, at least.
During the time when COVID hit, Winfield went home for a visit. While he was there, he went through some of his old stuff. Among the stuff was a photograph of him from a junior high school trip to the zoo, and he’s holding a camera.
“It just kind of got me thinking that, all my life, people have been telling me I take good photos,” he recalled. He thought about the many times his friends would hand their phones to him and ask him to take photos, telling him they’d rather have him do it.
“After seeing that, it got me thinking about what I could really do for a college major,” he said.
He declared a photography major, and he’s never looked back.
But at the time the only equipment he had was the same tool he uses to check Instagram: his phone. He upgraded briefly to a film camera, but knew he’d need a high-quality digital camera for his major and to allow his talent to grow to its potential.
He’d get that upgrade, but it would be bittersweet.
Winfield’s mother contracted COVID and became very ill. The virus eventually triggered a case of pneumonia from which she wouldn’t recover. She died at age 49, but was able to leave her children with a small inheritance. Winfield used some of it for an upgrade to a professional-grade camera kit.
And then, last summer, he poured everything into photography.
“The whole summer it was like shoot, shoot, shoot, shoot,” he said. “I’d wake up, shoot photos, go to sleep. That’s all I was doing.”
That summer photo frenzy paid off. His work was featured in the Centennial Student Union gallery this fall. Twenty of his images filled the gallery (some of which are in the current 410 Project display). And that exhibit led to the 410 Project reaching out to him about a show in that gallery (called “Fornever,” the show ends Saturday).
His work is getting noticed, and he’s not quite sure how he feels about it.
“Um,” he said when asked how he felt about being seen as an artist. “Hmm. Feels pretty good. Growing up I didn’t care enough to be seen, if that makes sense. If people saw me for what I was doing, cool. If they didn’t, cool. That’s the way it goes. I just wanted to make sure I was happy doing my own thing. So being seen probably for the first time in my life as an artist and not just a guy … it kind of hasn’t hit me yet.”
At the 410, the exhibit is broken up into a few chunks, one of which might be described a “night life” or scenes from urban America. There are scenes from parties — some in Los Angeles, some in Mankato. Each image makes you feel like you’re there, like you’re in the room watching dancers at a DJ party, or sharing a toke with someone you just met. They are visceral and inviting. Another chunk is strictly black and whites. One particularly striking image features Winfield’s girlfriend, Makhia Shannon, who also attends MSU and is from the Twin Cities.
Winfield was hesitant, but Shannon — a social and racial justice activist — urged him to talk about the aspect of his CSU gallery show that some people may have missed.
In that show, titled “Human Xenon,” Winfield’s images featured exclusively people of color. Except for one. His one image that included a white person was tucked out of the way, behind a pole. You wouldn’t see it unless you entered the gallery and walked right over to it.
“That was kind of like on purpose because like everybody else was like a different ethnicity or race,” he said. “But I just wanted to show my people.”
Dana Sikkila, director of the 410, said giving young artists such as Winfield a place to exhibit their work is crucial to the organization’s mission.
“It’s important to open doors for emerging artists to let them see their work can inspire others, and that their art holds strong value outside of just their studios,” Sikkila said. “Exhibiting your work as an emerging artist can help progress their creative career and help artists understand their goals when it comes to their art being out into the world.”
Winfield expects to graduate in a year and a half, after which he hopes to be able to support himself with his art.
