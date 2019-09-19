OK … I’m back today with another crazy idea.
Remember when I suggested high school students should stop contributing to society until and unless our “leaders” did something about gun violence?
Well that went nowhere, obviously, and our “leaders” seem intent on covering their eyes and ears as more and more people get gunned down in schools and big box retailers in what has become the new America. (Shout out to Mitch McConnell, by the way, undisputed MVP of Evildom, leading the league in wins in the category of “making sure nothing gets done even though most Americans want meaningful change and, oh by the way, there are actual bills sitting on his desk about which he won’t even allow a minute of discussion in the Senate!” #Get‘erDone!)
So, now that we’ve established we as a country don’t give a damn about all the families ravaged by the 2nd Amendment (just the cost of doing business in America, right?) I’d like to sort of transfer this idea to a different realm — climate change — and use a new example.
When I proposed the student strike idea, I’d mentioned a situation in Iceland where women refused to work until men started treating them as equals. And it worked for them. A lot of things changed for the better in Iceland. Women secured more rights, started holding positions of power in the government. It’s a better place now.
But maybe you need a sexier example of how a strike can work?
(Editors’s note: Children, look away.)
There are dozens of cases throughout history where women have used a unique power to convince men to stop being idiots. This power, of course, is the witholding of sex. The practice was made famous in Aristophanes’ book “Lysistrata,” where the title character tries to put an end to the Peloponnesian War by convincing women from both sides to refuse sex to their warrior spouses. And it worked.
This has actually been done in the real world to great success many times. Look it up. Examples abound across Africa, Europe and Asia.
In almost all cases, it has been done to get through to men who were too dumb to see the reality and facts in front of them, notably that violence is almost always a horrible means to an end.
My greater point here has nothing to do with sex. My point is that strikes work, and I think in this case a strike is warranted. I used the somewhat risque example here because no one seemed to be listening to the other one and, you know, sex sells.
(Editor’s note: Children, you may resume looking.)
My idea, then, is for young people to go on strike from school until meaningful progress is made on climate change. Just walk out. Today. (Well, if you’re reading this on Sunday, do it the next day.)
Pick up your books, put them in your backpack and just walk out the door. All the kids. In all the schools. Across the country. Refuse to learn. Refuse to participate.
Withdraw your cooperation from the empire. If your parents threaten to ground you, then get grounded. If schools threaten you with expulsion, If schools threaten you with expulsion, let them try, and then call BS!; they can’t expel you all!
This whole idea isn’t really even mine. You’ve probably heard of this young girl from Sweden, Greta Thunberg. She’s become a force of nature as she calls political leaders out for doing nothing to address this issue.
At just 16 or 17, she’s already done more to get people thinking about it than any politician. She’s brutally honest, and she refuses to acknowledge anything less than direct action.
During a speech she gave at a summit in Austria last year, a summit where world leaders gathered to discuss issues facing the global community, Greta said about the lack of urgency on this issue: “There are no emergency meetings, no headlines, no breaking news. No one is acting as if we were in a crisis … In the year 2078, I will celebrate my 75th birthday. If I have children or grandchildren, maybe they will spend that day with me. Maybe they will ask me about you, the people who were around back in 2018. Maybe they will ask why you didn’t do anything while there still was time to act. What we do or don’t do right now will affect my entire life and the lives of my children and grandchildren. What we do or don’t do right now, me and my generation can’t undo in the future.”
That’s a wise kid. And she’s been going “on strike” from school one day a week to protest the lack of action on climate change. She’s getting a lot of attention because she’s a kid trying to fight a seemingly hopeless battle against world powers.
Thing is, as she’s showing us, it’s not really as hopeless as it seems. One small voice can break through. One small voice can rise above the fray if it’s got something important to say. One small voice can make a difference.
Imagine what could happen if the voices of all the young people were heard. It is the younger Americans, after all, who will have to live with greed, ignorance and apathy of the older ones.
So pick up those backpacks, kids. Walk out the door.
Refuse to come back until they take action.
(By the way, I made a conscious effort to not discuss climate change deniers. Why? I’m past the point of giving harmful and hurtful ideas the time of day on this issue.)
