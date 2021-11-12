Emily Kimball is a “triple-threater” of a different sort in Bethany Lutheran College’s production of “The Snow Queen,” which opens Friday in the Sig Lee Theatre of the Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center.
Traditionally, someone who is a “triple threat” can act, sing and dance. For “The Snow Queen,” however, Kimball is writer, director and costumer.
Each of those three roles would have surprised a 14-year-old Kimball, who was dragged kicking and screaming to a theater audition workshop, pushed by her mother who, after a disastrous involvement with gymnastics wasn’t going to push her daughter to try dance.
Once she arrived at the workshop, however, Kimball’s life started moving in a good, different direction.
“Something just clicked,” she says of that childhood experience with theater. “I discovered I like that sense of community, I like learning about musicals.”
She also discovered a sense of being home, of belonging. Her involvement in theater has continued to take her “home,” including as a student and now faculty member at Mankato’s Christian liberal arts college whose theater department continues to build momentum. That comes partially through its inclusion of original and adapted plays such as “The Snow Queen.”
“That sense of home is a big key thing about theater that I really love and connect to.”
She visited several colleges while a junior and senior in high school but wasn’t always satisfied with what she found. While she hadn’t decided on a theater major, she did know she wanted to be involved.
“I got to (one school in Wisconsin) and it seemed equal to the level of what I had been doing (in community theater). There wasn’t really a major or an established department,” she says. “It was all student run. To me, I was really ready to just step it up.”
She made a return to Bethany in May of her senior year and had a sit down with professor Peter Bloedel. “Pete was up here, literally my hallway right here,” she says motioning toward her office door. She enjoyed the philosophy she found: It’s a department, and you don’t need to be a major to be involved.
“We got to the bookstore and I bought a sweatshirt. We got in the car and my mom just kind of looked at me and was like, ‘You’re going to go here, aren’t you?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah. Yeah, I think I am,’ ” she says, laughing at the memory.
Kimball had been a part-time employee at Bethany for almost 10 years. During that time, she attended Minnesota State University and earned her MFA in costume design. Now she has joined the faculty full time, continuing to serve as costume coordinator, either designing or overseeing the design of costumes for their theater productions.
During her master’s degree work — which was spread out over eight semesters instead of the usual six so she could continue to work at Bethany — she made another discovery.
“My undergrad at Bethany and then my graduate experience at MSU, sometimes it was frustratingly general just because of the nature of the program. But I think now, moving forward in my role here at Bethany, that’s even more invaluable.”
Having an understanding of all facets of theater has allowed her to step up and direct as the opportunity arose. It also exposed her to colleagues who, while being incredibly talented in their assigned roles, test themselves by taking on new challenges beyond those roles.
“I love working with Emily, and she’s become a fantastic full-time colleague and creative force in the BLC theater department,” Bloedel says. “Not only is she a gifted playwright and director, but she’s one of the most talented costumers I’ve ever seen. She’s also a gifted teacher and is well loved by the students here.”
The idea of adapting “The Snow Queen,” a Danish fairytale that serves as the loose inspiration for the “Frozen” films, came about through discussions with a student, who is now a colleague of hers at Bethany.
Kimball spoke with Maren Boucher, who found in Kimball a kindred spirit with an interest in adapting “The Snow Queen.” As with the writing process that developed between them, it’s hard for them to know which of them came up with the idea. In a way, then, it was a natural collaboration from the start.
“We very gradually kept bringing up different ideas from time to time, with maybe a few weeks or even months between each discussion,” says Boucher, who after graduation became Bethany’s Fine Arts Center events coordinator. “For a while, the conversation never left the costume shop, where we would chat while sewing and crafting for different productions.”
The first words of an adaptation were written in December 2020, Kimball remembers, and by March 2021, they had a draft of Act I. Having lived with the script for three or four months, they asked Hans Bloedel, Peter’s son, to read it and give his ideas. They continued and completed a rough draft of Act II by April.
Different than the writing process she had developed with Peter Bloedel — which often involved Bloedel pacing and Kimball recording — she and Boucher worked together on a document shared on Google docs.
“It was really very organic and very free-flowing,” Kimball says. One person would often type to get an idea down, with the second going back to correct spelling or add punctuation, as well as contributing their own ideas.
After using a linear writing process in getting the first draft completed, Boucher says they were less chronological with revisions. “We returned to our many problem spots and worked on fixing them until we felt at least somewhat satisfied and then moved on to a different one and did the same thing.”
At this point, Kimball’s Bethany family began playing a creative role.
On April 19, they held a script read-through at the home of Peter and Sarah Bloedel, with Hans Bloedel, Maren and her husband, and another Bethany friend taking on roles. Following the read-through, there was an open discussion of the script’s successes and failures. Copious notes were taken and another revision process began.
Then on May 5, “The Snow Queen” made its semi-public debut in front of about 30 Bethany family members. Joining at this point was department associate professor Benji Inniger, who would take on the task of composing original music for the production.
Surveys were completed by the people in the cast as well as past and current students in attendance. Work continued after a break for graduation and the start of summer, utilizing comfortable chairs in a corner of the YFAC.
It warmed Kimball’s heart when, after this public read-through, Inniger told her he envisioned writing an underscore for about 90 percent of the show. Inniger estimated it would include about an hour’s worth of music, similar to his work on video games.
“Writing music for theater and video games is quite similar in that both tend to be dynamic where the music needs to follow the action,” Inniger says. “I hadn’t done a big score for a play for a while and this definitely is a big one. The script is so lovely and lends wells to a magical, folky-but-full feel with plenty of great emotional content.”
“The Snow Queen” is also a collaboration with Bethany’s Art Department. Jason Jaspersen’s sculpture class has created a reindeer puppet that will be included in the production. The reindeer has been named “Sigurd,” in honor of longtime Bethany theater professor Sigurd Lee, to whom the play is dedicated.
That sense of home that she originally found as an uncertain 14-year-old girl attending an audition seminar returned for Kimball while creating “The Snow Queen.” This time, however, it was reinforced with what she has learned since then about all aspects of the theatrical process.
“I think for us, the whole process was kind of our refuge through this crazy school year and uncertainty,” Kimball says. “It’s strange because the show is about home, friendship and finding out who you are going to be, and for us (creating it), it was kind of the same thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.