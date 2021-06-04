From the creative hub that produced such fun as the “Jesus Christ Superstar” sing-along pageant, the similar follow-up featuring songs from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and Meatloaf’s ‘70s album “Bat Out of Hell,” comes a new venture sure to make your 2021 Halloween a little creepier.
Shelley Pierce, longtime co-host of KMSU’s “Shuffle Function” radio show, is spearheading an effort to create a spooky radio drama to air during October.
For the maiden voyage of what Pierce hopes will become an annual event, she’s chosen George Romero’s classic horror film “Night of the Living Dead.”
Volunteers are already assembled and will begin rehearsing this weekend.
To be clear: This isn’t an adaptation of the film made for radio. This is the actual script. Pierce had to pay a copyright fee and purchase the script for the project.
And now, over the course of the next few months, volunteer actors will be meeting at the Arts Center of Saint Peter (the underwriter and host of the project) to perfect as best they can the nuances and details that made the film so memorable.
Haven’t seen “Night of the Living Dead”? Here’s the gist, courtesy of Google:
“A disparate group of individuals takes refuge in an abandoned house when corpses begin to leave the graveyard in search of fresh human bodies to devour. The pragmatic Ben (Duane Jones) does his best to control the situation, but when the reanimated bodies surround the house, the other survivors begin to panic. As any semblance of order within the group begins to dissipate, the zombies start to find ways inside — and one by one, the living humans become the prey of the deceased ones.”
So, as you can imagine, the volunteers will do well to practice their blood-curdling screams and breathless dialogue. Parts and scenes will be recorded individually, then edited together later.
Pierce said they can’t wait to see how this turns out.
“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” she said. “There are a lot of good people that signed up for it.”
One of them is Kaitlin Baumann Hohenstein, who is kind of a regular on projects that involve KMSU and “Shuffle Function.” She’s designed many of the fundraising T-shirts the station uses during pledge drives. (She’s also the woman behind the Community Draws comic seen monthly in Mankato Magazine, where she goes by Kat Baumann.)
“I don’t know exactly what to expect. I’ve done community theater things with other people before, and I feel like this might have some of the same bones as that,” Baumann Hohenstein said. “But just knowing that Shelley is at the helm of it makes me really excited to see what she has in store. She just has such an eclectic taste of things.”
As for what to expect, Pierce said that, in some respects, it’s exactly what you’d think. In the film — spoiler alert — zombies attack people. So, for this radio drama, well …
“It’s going to be fun to let them audition for their parts, but then I’m going to have everybody make zombie noises and scream,” she said. “So that’ll be a fun thing to do to see what people do with that.”
Pierce said they’re also going to incorporate some old-timey staples of vintage radio, such as advertisements. In this radio drama, however, the ads will be fictional, ala “A Prairie Home Companion.”
“We’re going to dress it up a little bit.”
Pierce acknowledged this is sort of a first for her. While she and Shuffle Function co-host Tim Lind have produced a few radio dramas for their show, this will be the first time Pierce has taken on a theatrical project of this scope. And while she has the experience of the pageant and sing-along event, and participated in drama club in high school, much of what she’s embarking on with this project is uncharted and unknown.
Because of that, she’s open to ideas from anyone involved, including ideas for minor adjustments to the script for clarity or to cover parts of the story not easily conveyed through a medium that is solely audio.
Having said that, she said the audio-only nature of the project also has the potential to make this version of the classic unique in its impact.
“I have some ideas. Especially like, at the end, when there’s a lot of physical things going on with them running around or running from zombies. I think that’s gonna be a challenge,” she said. “That’s the challenge about radio, but at the same time, you can do a lot with that medium. Since people can’t see something, the sound effects can add a lot to that to make it seem like this is what’s going on.”
